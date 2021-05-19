NEWS
Executive Appointments

Chi-X hires from ASX

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:23PM

Chi-X Australia has expanded its team with a senior investment product hire from the ASX.

Oran D'Arcy has joined as director - investment products and will be responsible for improving the opportunities for Australian investors through Chi-X's product suite including Transferable Custody Receipts (TraCRs), Warrants and Chi-X Funds.

He spent over seven years at the ASX, most recently as national business development manager - investment products where he focused on the sales and distribution of the ASX's investment products and optimisation strategies.

He was also previously technical account manager where he was responsible for the technical relationship management of exchange customers across trading, market data and technology sectors.

Prior to this, D'Arcy was an account manager at Macquarie Funds Group and held positions at Citibank, Merrill Lynch.

"We are pleased to welcome Oran to the Chi-X team. His deep knowledge of the investment landscape and client solutions strategy makes him a valuable addition to our growing investment products team," Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said.

The appointment follows former National Stock Exchange of Australia executive John Williams joining as deputy chief operating officer.

In addition, the AllianceBernstein Managed Volatility Equities Fund recently launched on Chi-X.

The fund was originally developed in partnership with Catholic Super but will now be available to non-institutional investors thanks to the Chi-X launch.

It comes after the 360 Capital Active Value Equity Fund and MFG Core Series and the Magellan Sustainable Fund all listed on Chi-X.

Read more: ASXChi-X AustraliaOran D'ArcyVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS

