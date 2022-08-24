Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Charter Hall to commence second Chifley Tower

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 AUG 2022   12:41PM

Charter Hall has received the green light to deliver a second tower at 2 Chifley Square in the heart of Sydney's CBD.

The new workplace precinct will be built adjacent to the existing Chifley North tower, and include 37 storeys of office and retail space, with pre-eminent development including a reinvigorated podium amenity and public domain at Chifley Square.

Charter Hall office chief executive Carmel Hourigan said that achieving endorsement from City of Sydney is a significant milestone for the fund manager.

"Achieving endorsement from City of Sydney is a significant milestone for Charter Hall, our investors and tenant customers, and reinforces Sydney's reputation as an innovative and leading global city," Hourigan said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"This decision reflects confidence in Charter Hall's vision for the Chifley Precinct to encourage the return to workplaces where collaboration, mutual success and our wellbeing thrives."

Meanwhile, City of Sydney director of city planning, development and transport Graham Jahn said: "This is a positive project and a good response to the Central Sydney Planning Strategy, in terms of energy and employment as well as contributing to post COVID-19 stimulus."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Though construction of Chifley South tower is several years away, the tower is already attracting tenants with pre-commitment leases with UBS and Charter Hall.

"The flight-to-quality, as demonstrated in Charter Hall's pre-commitment leases, is how high-performance businesses are attracting and maintaining the highest-calibre professionals and ultimately, driving success," Hourigan added.

Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF) originally purchased the 2 Chifley Square precinct freehold for $98.5 million in 2018 and is also one of the leasehold owners.

CPOF also owns the leasehold interest in the adjoining Gresham Building at 167 Macquarie Street.

Read more: Charter HallCarmel HouriganUBS
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall sells half-stake in office fund to GIC
Charter Hall grabs Melbourne icon for $65m
RBA scenario implies record costs: UBS
Rate rises more likely after unemployment plunge
VFMC appoints head of investment risk, absolute returns
RBA raises interest rates again
Inflation a greater danger than recession: Powell
ASX names new managing director
Charter Hall, VFMC commence $460m office build
HSBC hires from Antarctica Asset Management

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper increases investment fees

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper has raised the fees of most investment options on account of its recent investments in several large infrastructure and property assets.

Insignia Financial profits jump 59% to $234.5m

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Insignia Financial announced its underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) has increased 59% to $234.5 million in FY22 from $147.8 million last year.

Carlyle, amicaa in local private credit JV

CHLOE WALKER
Global giant Carlyle and Sydney-based credit investment firm amicaa have teamed up to manage a diversified portfolio of private debt investments in Australia and New Zealand.

Adviser standards consultation commences

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Treasury has kicked off its review of adviser professional standards with a consultation paper that outlines its proposed new pathway for experienced advisers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.