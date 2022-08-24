Charter Hall to commence second Chifley Tower

Charter Hall has received the green light to deliver a second tower at 2 Chifley Square in the heart of Sydney's CBD.

The new workplace precinct will be built adjacent to the existing Chifley North tower, and include 37 storeys of office and retail space, with pre-eminent development including a reinvigorated podium amenity and public domain at Chifley Square.

Charter Hall office chief executive Carmel Hourigan said that achieving endorsement from City of Sydney is a significant milestone for the fund manager.

"Achieving endorsement from City of Sydney is a significant milestone for Charter Hall, our investors and tenant customers, and reinforces Sydney's reputation as an innovative and leading global city," Hourigan said.

"This decision reflects confidence in Charter Hall's vision for the Chifley Precinct to encourage the return to workplaces where collaboration, mutual success and our wellbeing thrives."

Meanwhile, City of Sydney director of city planning, development and transport Graham Jahn said: "This is a positive project and a good response to the Central Sydney Planning Strategy, in terms of energy and employment as well as contributing to post COVID-19 stimulus."

Though construction of Chifley South tower is several years away, the tower is already attracting tenants with pre-commitment leases with UBS and Charter Hall.

"The flight-to-quality, as demonstrated in Charter Hall's pre-commitment leases, is how high-performance businesses are attracting and maintaining the highest-calibre professionals and ultimately, driving success," Hourigan added.

Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF) originally purchased the 2 Chifley Square precinct freehold for $98.5 million in 2018 and is also one of the leasehold owners.

CPOF also owns the leasehold interest in the adjoining Gresham Building at 167 Macquarie Street.