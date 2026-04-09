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Investment

Charter Hall secures $1.2bn mandate

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2026   12:26PM
Charter Hall said the diversified direct property mandate is from an existing institutional client.

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Editor's Choice

Corporate, governance issues fuel whistleblower tipoffs: ASIC

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:09PM
The corporate regulator received nearly 2000 tip offs from whistleblowers in the last financial year, a whopping 183% jump annually, the majority of which relate to corporate and governance issues.

Platinum awards mandate, changes fund name

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:29PM
Platinum Asset Management has awarded a mandate to a US-based investment manager to oversee investment capabilities in a 20-year-old fund, simultaneously altering the name to reflect the update.

Workplace mental ill-health can cost Australia $27bn: Report

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:30PM
Workplace mental health issues are directly costing the Australian economy $12 billion per annum in lost gross domestic product (GDP), with the cost set to rise by more than 125% over the next 15 years in excess of $27 billion a year.

ASX turns up heat on Clime Capital following KPMG scrutiny

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:02PM
The ASX has also raised concerns over Clime Capital's valuation of its unlisted assets portfolio and the qualified opinion that was eventually handed down by its auditor KPMG.

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