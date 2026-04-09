Charter Hall secures $1.2bn mandate

Corporate, governance issues fuel whistleblower tipoffs: ASIC KARREN VERGARA | The corporate regulator received nearly 2000 tip offs from whistleblowers in the last financial year, a whopping 183% jump annually, the majority of which relate to corporate and governance issues.

Platinum awards mandate, changes fund name MATTHEW WAI | Platinum Asset Management has awarded a mandate to a US-based investment manager to oversee investment capabilities in a 20-year-old fund, simultaneously altering the name to reflect the update.

Workplace mental ill-health can cost Australia $27bn: Report RIDDHIMA TALWANI | Workplace mental health issues are directly costing the Australian economy $12 billion per annum in lost gross domestic product (GDP), with the cost set to rise by more than 125% over the next 15 years in excess of $27 billion a year.