Investment

Charter Hall profit, inflows rise

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 23 AUG 2021   11:28AM

Charter Hall's net profit grew 37.8% to $476.8 million while the group's managed funds grew by 29% in its full-year results.

Charter Hall's revenue rose 20.6% to $668 million and recorded operating earnings of $284.3 million.

Managed funds grew by $11.7 billion to $52.3 billion which was driven by $5.9 billion of net acquisitions, positive revaluations of $4.1 billion as well as capex spend on developments of $1.8 billion.

Charter Hall recorded $5.3 billion of gross equity inflows which consisted of $2.1 billion in wholesale pooled funds, $1.4 billion in wholesale partnerships, $1.1 billion in direct managed funds and $659 in listed funds.

The property investment portfolio increased by 18.8% to $2.4 billion and generated a 15% total property investment return.

No single asset represents more than 5% of portfolio investments with government covenants holding the largest tenant exposure, Charter Hall said.

Portfolio occupancy was 97.4% and the Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE) increased from 8.7 years to 9.1 years.

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we are proud to have created an Australian funds management business of scale by global standards, but most importantly we have generated record fund inflows, gross transactions and FUM growth of $11.7 billion in FY21, whilst generating sector leading returns for our investor customers and shareholders. Since our formation, we have always been a custodian of other people's capital," Charter Hall Group chief executive David Harrison said.

"Fund management is in our DNA. Our success as a business is built upon partnering with our tenant and investor customers to drive mutually beneficial outcomes with a razor-sharp focus on being customer centric."

Further to this, development completions totalled $1.2 billion over the last 12 months. The pipeline for developments now stands at $8.8 billion.

