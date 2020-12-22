NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Charter Hall buys David Jones flagship
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 22 DEC 2020   11:43AM

Charter Hall announced it has purchased the David Jones flagship store in Sydney for $510 million.

The Sydney CBD property comprises 12 levels on a strategic 3530sqm prime CBD retail site, prominently located overlooking Hyde Park with views to Sydney Harbour.

The purchase comes after David Jones completed a significant capital works program which created a showcase of department store retailing.

The Charter Hall managed consortia acquired the property on a sale and leaseback transaction with David Jones, which will provide a 20-year, triple-net (NNN) lease, with minimum 2.5% per annum annual rent increases supplemented by an agreed turnover rent linked to sales performance.

The Charter Hall managed consortia comprises a 50% interest held by the Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW), a 25% interest held by the Charter Hall DVP partnership (DVP) and 25% held by the group.

The group's investment is $71 million held in a partnership with DVP, which together have secured a 5-year debt facility. CLW will fund its 50% from its existing available capacity.

The Charter Hall board said the settlement is conditional upon approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board for David Jones entry into the lease.

The purchase price reflects a 5% initial yield based on the initial annual net rent of $25.5 million, reflecting approximately $800sqm of lettable area.

Charter Hall chief executive, David Harrison said the acquisition is consistent with the group's strategy.

"Namely, securing long WALE NNN leased assets, combining the appetite of our managed funds and partnerships to partner with the Group on high conviction prime real estate acquisitions, co investing group capital alongside our partners to secure attractive earnings growth from our Property Investment portfolio, whilst also expanding the Group's FUM platform," Harrison said.

"Combined with other recently announced acquisitions and pre-leased development projects across office and industrial sectors, we expect the group's FUM to exceed $45 billion as at 31 December 2020."

Read more: Charter HallDavid JonesDavid HarrisonForeign Investment Review Board
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Charter Hall, Allianz Real Estate acquire assets
Consortium eyes Link Group
Brisbane Mater acquired for $122.5m
VGI Partners co-founder steps down from board
Charter Hall, sovereign wealth fund partner
CEFC makes first foray into industrial investments
Real estate assets hit $316bn
Government announces fresh crackdowns on foreign investments
Charter Hall extends JV, makes acquisition
Charter Hall kicks off $115m raise
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9c1ysaJj