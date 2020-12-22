Charter Hall buys David Jones flagship

Charter Hall announced it has purchased the David Jones flagship store in Sydney for $510 million.

The Sydney CBD property comprises 12 levels on a strategic 3530sqm prime CBD retail site, prominently located overlooking Hyde Park with views to Sydney Harbour.

The purchase comes after David Jones completed a significant capital works program which created a showcase of department store retailing.

The Charter Hall managed consortia acquired the property on a sale and leaseback transaction with David Jones, which will provide a 20-year, triple-net (NNN) lease, with minimum 2.5% per annum annual rent increases supplemented by an agreed turnover rent linked to sales performance.

The Charter Hall managed consortia comprises a 50% interest held by the Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW), a 25% interest held by the Charter Hall DVP partnership (DVP) and 25% held by the group.

The group's investment is $71 million held in a partnership with DVP, which together have secured a 5-year debt facility. CLW will fund its 50% from its existing available capacity.

The Charter Hall board said the settlement is conditional upon approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board for David Jones entry into the lease.

The purchase price reflects a 5% initial yield based on the initial annual net rent of $25.5 million, reflecting approximately $800sqm of lettable area.

Charter Hall chief executive, David Harrison said the acquisition is consistent with the group's strategy.

"Namely, securing long WALE NNN leased assets, combining the appetite of our managed funds and partnerships to partner with the Group on high conviction prime real estate acquisitions, co investing group capital alongside our partners to secure attractive earnings growth from our Property Investment portfolio, whilst also expanding the Group's FUM platform," Harrison said.

"Combined with other recently announced acquisitions and pre-leased development projects across office and industrial sectors, we expect the group's FUM to exceed $45 billion as at 31 December 2020."