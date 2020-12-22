NEWS
Regulatory
Charles Schwab fails consumers, cops fine
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 DEC 2020   11:48AM

Charles Schwab UK has been fined $15.6 million for failing to protect consumers and lying to the regulator.

CSUK has to cough up GBP8.96 million for a number for safeguard and compliance failures, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority has found, noting the two-year breach period to April 2019.

The FCA determined CSUK did not adequately protect client assets by way of poor recordkeeping, failing to reconcile holdings, and not maintaining a resolution to ensure the timely return of funds in the event of an insolvency.

It made a false statement to the FCA claiming that its auditors confirmed that it had adequate systems and controls in place to protect client assets when it did not.

Additionally, CSUK carried out a regulated activity without permission. The firm did not at all times have permission to safeguard and administer custody assets, and failed to notify the FCA of the breach when applying for the correct permission.

CSUK agreed to settle the case and received a 30% discount. The financial penalty would otherwise have been GBP12.8 million.

The FCA said the firm took remedial action at various points after discovering the breaches. "There was no actual loss of client assets and CSUK stopped holding client assets from 1 January 2020."

FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward said: "As we saw with Lehman Brothers and subsequent cases, a lack of client asset protections can easily lead to increased costs to consumers and funds being trapped for long periods of time."

