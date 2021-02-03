Chant West hires distribution head

Chant West has appointed a former ANZ and BT Financial Group executive to expand its institutional sales footprint.

Don Sillar has been named the new head of institutional sales, the research house announced.

He replaces Geoff Peck, who previously led institutional sales (previously called head of client development) after about four and a half years with the company.

Sillar spent nearly eight years at ANZ, leading the national sales team of about 100 staff for the insurance unit OnePath. Sillar was responsible for the distribution of life and disability insurance, investments and superannuation products through financial advisers.

He also worked at E*Trade, and BTFG for about a decade, starting out as head of client management before moving up the ranks to become head of distribution and then business transformation lead.

Chant West general manager Ian Fryer said Sillar is an experienced and respected professional who is highly regarded in superannuation and investment circles.

"He has a strong customer focus, which will enable him to support the super and advice markets to empower their members and clients to make informed decisions. We're confident he'll bring a fresh and dynamic approach to our team," Fryer said.

Elsewhere, the firm recently released its new Wrap Comparator dashboard, allowing users to compare key data such as platform fees and costs to assist in preparing for APRA's Member Outcomes Assessment.