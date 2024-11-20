Chalmers unveils new superannuation reforms

The Treasurer said the reforms, which focus on the retirement phase, will be rolled out by 2027.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced new reforms the government will be rolling out for Australia's superannuation system.

Speaking at the annual Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) conference, Chalmers gave an address laying out the reforms, which focus on improving retirement outcomes for Australians.

The reforms include changes to income stream regulation and enabling innovation in retirement product design.

"These changes will allow funds to offer product features that members want, such as money bank guarantees and installment payments instead of an upfront lump sum. This will give members more options that meet their needs and help them make the most of their super," Chalmers said.

Additionally, the government has asked ASIC and APRA to prepare a new pulse check report by the end of 2025 to assess trustees' progress under the Retirement Income Covenant.

"These reforms will work in tandem with the government's Delivering Better Financial Outcomes package, and we'll consult on the changes in detail next year," Chalmers said.

A new retirement outcomes reporting framework will also commence in 2027. There will also be voluntary principles and best practices for retirement product design.

"These principles will guide the superannuation industry in designing modern, high quality retirement products that support Australians' financial security in retirement," Chalmers said.

Lastly, the government has asked for enhanced consumer guidance via ASIC's Moneysmart website, with a focus on retirement options.

"The superannuation system is reaching a pivotal moment within the next decade. Over 2.5 million Australians are expected to retire within two decades. Most people retiring will have been accumulating super at 9% or more annually for the duration of their working lives," Chalmers said.

"Over the next four decades, drawdowns from super are estimated to increase from 2.4% of GDP to 5.6% of GDP, and this is part of the big demographic shifts shaping our economy, which we identified in our intergenerational report."

Chalmers said the new package of reforms will help give retirees peace of mind, help them make their super go further and provide more support to navigate retirement.

"These changes will empower more Australians to make the most of their superannuation through more trusted information, better products and greater transparency," he said.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty welcomed the reforms saying they represent a step forward in ensuring Australians not only save for retirement but also have access to the tools and products they need to make the most of their super.

ASFA said the reforms help to ensure that superannuation funds can better meet the diverse needs of retirees.

"ASFA is pleased to see the government's commitment to ensuring tangible retirement outcomes for Australians. These reforms build on the Retirement Income Covenant, providing greater confidence in the value that superannuation delivers," Delahunty said.

"Improving consumer education is key to helping Australians make informed decisions about their retirement. Clearer guidance and tools like Moneysmart will empower fund members to engage more actively with their super, ultimately leading to better retirement outcomes.

"Super funds have shouldered a lot of the responsibility for educating Australians - we welcome an increased effort from the government in this area because it is so important in helping people make good decisions."

ASFA said it will engage closely with government, regulators, and members to ensure the framework reflects the needs of superannuation fund members.

The super lobby group added that it will work to ensure that changes to reporting obligations are practical and additive to the super system, saying sector participants already have enormous reporting requirements.

"As the umbrella peak body for super, ASFA is dedicated to representing the industry and advocating for measures that help Australians retire with dignity. We look forward to supporting these initiatives to ensure retirees achieve meaningful outcomes and a dignified retirement," Delahunty said.

In addition, Delahunty called on the federal government to develop a National Retirement Income Strategy to guide the primary purpose of the retirement income system.

Delahunty used her address at the conference to call for the strategy that would acknowledge how the three pillars of retirement income - superannuation, the age pension, and private savings - interact to ensure all Australians have access to adequate, sustainable, and equitable retirement income.

ASFA is calling for a government-led process which would convene a broad range of stakeholders from government and non-government organisations representing the pillars of retirement, representing Australians of various ages, and representing relevant sector bodies within superannuation and broader employer and employee organisations.

The purpose would be to build a comprehensive framework to unify and guide the nation's approach to retirement income and, over time, build a greater understanding of the roles and purpose of the pillars of retirement income.

"National strategic plans are comprehensive documents developed by governments to outline the vision, long-term goals and priorities for addressing critical issues affecting our nation," Delahunty said.

"We have seen these tools play a critical role in advancing the national conversation on disability, homelessness and ageing, and the time is right to bring this type of planning to our retirement income system."