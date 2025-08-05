Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Chalmers unveils Economic Reform Roundtable agenda

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 5 AUG 2025   12:18PM

From August 19 to 21 the government will hold the Economic Reform Roundtable to seek views on how to address productivity and Budget sustainability in Australia.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has set out the three-day agenda which will focus on resilience, productivity and Budget sustainability.

The first day will address international risks, opportunities and trade; skills attraction, development and mobility; and capital attraction and business management.

It will also include addresses from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chalmers and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Michele Bullock.

The second day will see Productivity Commission chair Danielle Wood present on productivity and reform, and attendees will discuss better regulation and approvals; competition and dynamism across the federation; and AI and innovation.

The final day will include a presentation by Treasury Secretary Jenny Wilkinson on the role of budget sustainability and a presentation on building a better tax system by Grattan Institute chief executive Aruna Sathanapally.

Attendees are then expected to discuss ideas for ensuring efficient and high-quality government services, spending and care, and tax reform.

Chalmers will then make a closing address discussing the way forward.

"This is all about bringing people together and building consensus around the big challenges and opportunities in our economy," Chalmers said.

"From competition to capital attraction, AI to approvals, innovation to better regulation - there's a lot to cover.

"This is a targeted agenda that has been deliberately designed to give us the best possible chance of building consensus on the direction of economic reform."

Chalmers said the core group of 23 attendees will participate in all sessions over the three days but added that more invitations will soon be issued for participants to attend specific sessions.

Read more: Economic Reform RoundtableJim ChalmersReserve Bank of AustraliaMichele BullockAruna SathanapallyDanielle WoodGrattan InstituteAnthony AlbaneseProductivity Commission
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian investment in venture capital lags: SMC
'We're proceeding' with Div 296: Chalmers
Bullock reaffirms RBA's 'gradual easing' policy
AI, corporate tax, skilled workers key to productivity: PC
How will Trump's tariffs impact the RBA?
Superannuation is Australia's 'productivity engine': ASFA
PC recommends switch to digital financial reporting
PC outlines key reforms to boost clean energy investment
Productivity Commission recommends corporate tax cut
RBA cut all but certain: Experts

Editor's Choice

Metrics hires for newly created role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Metrics Credit Partners has welcomed a head of impact investments, hiring a Mercer veteran.

Warakirri brings US manager to Australia

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management is partnering with a San Diego-based manager to launch a global small companies fund to wholesale and retail investors.

Former Qantas Super investment chief lands new gig

MATTHEW WAI
Former Qantas Super investment lead Andrew Spence has joined a local multi-family office as partner and chief investment officer.

FCA fines Neil Woodford, WIM $94m

KARREN VERGARA
Former 'YouTube fundie' Neil Woodford and his defunct company have been collectively fined more than £45 million ($94m) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media