Chalmers unveils Economic Reform Roundtable agenda

From August 19 to 21 the government will hold the Economic Reform Roundtable to seek views on how to address productivity and Budget sustainability in Australia.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has set out the three-day agenda which will focus on resilience, productivity and Budget sustainability.

The first day will address international risks, opportunities and trade; skills attraction, development and mobility; and capital attraction and business management.

It will also include addresses from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chalmers and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Michele Bullock.

The second day will see Productivity Commission chair Danielle Wood present on productivity and reform, and attendees will discuss better regulation and approvals; competition and dynamism across the federation; and AI and innovation.

The final day will include a presentation by Treasury Secretary Jenny Wilkinson on the role of budget sustainability and a presentation on building a better tax system by Grattan Institute chief executive Aruna Sathanapally.

Attendees are then expected to discuss ideas for ensuring efficient and high-quality government services, spending and care, and tax reform.

Chalmers will then make a closing address discussing the way forward.

"This is all about bringing people together and building consensus around the big challenges and opportunities in our economy," Chalmers said.

"From competition to capital attraction, AI to approvals, innovation to better regulation - there's a lot to cover.

"This is a targeted agenda that has been deliberately designed to give us the best possible chance of building consensus on the direction of economic reform."

Chalmers said the core group of 23 attendees will participate in all sessions over the three days but added that more invitations will soon be issued for participants to attend specific sessions.