Chalmers gives Equity Trustees green light on AET

After months of waiting, Equity Trustees has received ministerial approval to officially acquire Insignia Financial's Australian Executor Trustees (AET).

Approval by treasurer Jim Chalmers was a condition precedent to completion of the $135 million acquisition, which was confirmed by both parties in August.

According to Equity Trustees, the remaining conditions of sale are yet to be satisfied, but material progress is being made.

"At this stage, it is expected that the acquisition will become unconditional in order to meet the targeted acquisition completion date of November 30," it said.

Alongside AET and Insignia Financial, Equity Trustees said that it is well advanced with transition planning, so much so that AET employees have signed new employment agreements and the client contact program is well progressed.

"This is a transformative acquisition for Equity Trustees and is aligned with its focus on being the leading specialist provider of trustee services in Australia," it said.