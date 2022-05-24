Challenger details future strategy, plans JV

After announcing a restructure last week, Challenger has provided further detail on how it plans to diversify, including flagging its intention to enter a joint venture with SimCorp and naming a chief executive to lead it.

Hosting its Investor Day today, Challenger said its priority is to become 'one Challenger', known for more than just retirement income solutions.

As part of this, the CIP Asset Management will transition to the Challenger brand in the coming months as Challenger Investment Management. Its banking business - which was acquired from Catholic Super in 2020 - will also be transitioned to the Challenger brand, with the group saying this work is well progressed.

Challenger has also formed a joint venture with SimCorp to introduce an investment operations platform in Australia and the broader APAC region. Challenger will be a majority owner of the JV and the platform is expected to be operational by July 1.

"The proposed joint venture will leverage the capabilities of both Challenger and SimCorp to provide Australia's first fully technology-led, integrated front-to-back cloud-based investment operations platform. The initiative will provide investment administration as a service to Challenger, Fidante and third-party clients," Challenger said.

Challenger's chief operating officer David Mackaway will become chief executive of the joint venture and lead the business.

"David has significant industry experience, an intrinsic understanding of Challenger's operational requirements and is ideally positioned to realise the significant opportunity ahead," Challenger said.

Mackaway commented: "This strategic partnership allows us to offer clients even more choice and flexibility by having one core platform. Our clients will be able to focus on what's core to their business without worrying about maintaining and servicing third-party vendor partnerships or technology stacks."

"I believe the industry is at a key pivot point and is looking for partners to provide a cloud-based Business as a Service model with front, middle and back office components all operating from a single data source. In partnership with SimCorp we have the opportunity to embrace this pivot and offer the industry a new alternative. Challenger is excited to be part of this change as we transition our business to this operating model."

Finally, the group intends to continue progressing its strategic partnership with Apollo, "working together on a range of opportunities to help customers achieve financial security in retirement and deliver meaningful value for their shareholders".

This includes investment and life risk, product and distribution, and possible joint venture opportunities. The joint venture would be a lending platform, Challenger said.

"We have an exciting opportunity to bring the best of Challenger to more customers than we do today. To achieve this, we will expand our brand and deliver more products across a greater number of channels. We will also focus on our investment capability and operating platform to deliver more of what our customers need," Challenger chief executive and managing director Nick Hamilton said.

"As we progress our 'one Challenger' priority, we will capitalise on the expertise across our talented team to play a more meaningful role in our customers' lives and enhance shareholder outcomes."

In addition to the developments announced today, just last week Challenger announced it was restructuring part of its business to create a dedicated 'Customer' division. While the group is hunting for a chief customer officer, chief executive, life Angela Murphy will lead the business in the interim. Once someone is appointed, Murphy will leave Challenger.

Challenger's chief financial officer, life and appointed actuary Anton Kapel is replacing Murphy, with the new title of chief executive, life and solutions from June 1.