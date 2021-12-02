NEWS
Financial Planning

CFS targets adviser market

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 2 DEC 2021   12:33PM

With a $430 million funding boost, Colonial First State hopes to capture a bigger slice of the financial adviser market.

Upon announcing that Commonwealth Bank relinquished its 55% stake as of yesterday, CFS unveiled its grand plan to transform operationally to service the ever-changing needs of its adviser clients.

CFS chief distribution officer Bryce Quirk told Financial Standard that over the next four years the money will be used to transform the business to remain competitive.

A large portion of it will be dedicated to its two platforms: FirstChoice and FirstWrap.

"FirstChoice is very much focused on improving digitisation, straight through processing and speed and accuracy. We are not looking to try to turn FirstChoice into a wrap or changing it into something that it's not. It's really about modernising and improving what is already the most widely used platform in the market," Quirk said.

Rainmaker analysis shows that FirstChoice leads the adviser platform market by a wide margin, with about 9738 financial advisers using its functionalities, followed by AMP Flexible Lifetime with 5969 users.

Next year, users can expect 13 new options on the FirstChoice menu.

CFS is currently working with another party on a new wrap platform, also launching in the New Year.

Subsequently, financial adviser clients can expect to benefit from the large technological and operational spend as CFS works to integrate with external financial planning, accounting and other software.

"We know that advisers use a plethora of software solutions, and we think there's a huge opportunity to integrate seamlessly with those," Bryce said.

Given the number of advisers leaving the industry and the growing costs to do business, Bryce said many have had to make decisions around who they can and can't service.

"We have dual roles. One is how do we make our processes more efficient, and we keep our fees competitive such that it doesn't impact on the cost of the advice, but hopefully reduces it," he said.

The second role is helping educate, create awareness, and support those who have decided to ditch advice.

"We want to try and help reconnect them into the financial advice community," he said.

The funding boost will also be invested in other back-office processes such as HR and finance systems. CFS has more than 1700 employees based in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Whether it's replacing ageing technology or introducing new capabilities, the majority of that money is for transformational benefits," Quirk said.

In August, a CFS product failed APRA's inaugural performance.

"Obviously, we were disappointed not to pass the test. But we've made some significant changes to both our fees and the way the investments are managed in the MySuper products. They're approximately 10% of our superannuation business," Bryce said.

Commenting on the divestment, CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said: "The sale completion represents an important milestone in CBA's strategy to focus on its core banking businesses and to create a simpler and better bank. With our partner KKR, we will support CFS in becoming one of the leading superannuation and investment businesses in Australia, offering members greater choice and better value."

The bank received a $1.47 billion capital boost in settling the transaction.

Read more: CFSFirstChoiceCBAColonial First StateAPRAAustraliaBryce QuirkCommonwealth BankFinancial StandardFirstWrapKKRMatt ComynMelbourneMySuperNew YearSydney
