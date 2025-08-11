CFS prices advice practice valuation gap at $1.1m

Financial advice businesses have an estimated $1.1 million valuation gap, a new survey from Colonial First State (CFS) shows, as most advisers are not prepared for the planned and unplanned sale of their practices.

The Hidden Value Report, produced in conjunction with Succession Plus, surveyed 116 practices which on average generate $2.71 million in revenue, while annual profit reported come to $848,781.

The survey found that the value gap was lower for businesses with fewer employees and lower business revenue.

For example, practices with less than $1 million in annual revenue had an average value gap of $269,109. Practices with more than $3 million in revenue had an average value gap of $2.7 million.

Of the total businesses benchmarked, 58% had a value gap of more than $500,000. Half of them had fewer than 10 employees and 18% had revenue of less than $1 million.

"This value gap represents a huge opportunity for owners to invest time, effort and money to grow the equity value of the business - this should be a primary focus for any owner," said Craig West, founder and chair of Succession Plus.

"This should be a primary focus for any owner. Often business owners only think about their costs, revenue, profit and turnover when they consider the value of their business, but there's so much more to it than that. They also need to take into account the non-financial aspects because that's what exposes them to risks and ultimately drives down their value."

About one third of financial advisers said they want to exit the business within the next five years. The same number are planning to stay for more than 10 years.

West said these exit strategies are referred to as the five Ds: death, disability, divorce, disagreement and disruption.

"On average, 85% of businesses say they are prepared for an unplanned sale. Those that are less prepared usually feature a lack of up-to-date shareholders agreements, including buy-sell and funding clauses, inadequate insurance coverage vs the business valuation and a lack of up-to-date wills and estate planning," the report said.

Additionally, one in three practices admitted that they do not have good management systems or well-documented processes.

"Systemisation and documentation contribute to exit readiness and business value. When selling a business, thorough documentation, comprehensive standard operating procedures and an effective workflow management system make it much easier to transition the business to a new owner," West said.

CFS group executive for distribution Bryce Quirk commented: "This presents a significant opportunity for the industry to enhance business value. With established practices looking to exit, ambitious firms eager to expand, and substantial capital flowing in from non-traditional sources, now is the perfect time to understand and maximise your business's value."