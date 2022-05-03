CFS awards stewardship mandate

Colonial First State has appointed EOS at Federated Hermes for proxy advisory services.

EOS at Federated Hermes will provide engagement, voting and public policy support for Colonial First State's global equity investments.

"We believe that active ownership, including engagement with and voting on how a company operates its business, leads to better long-term returns for shareholders and hence our customers," CFS general manager, investments Scott Tully said.

"We look forward to leveraging the knowledge and experience that EOS will bring to our engagement program across global markets and to expanding our advocacy efforts."

Federated Hermes head of distribution, Australia and New Zealand Gary Horton said: "We look forward to carrying out engagement activities globally on CFS' behalf that enable it to be a more active owner of its assets, through our dialogue with companies it invests in on environmental, social and governance issues."

"We look to engage with companies where there is a meaningful issue to resolve and where there is the ability to enact change. Issues could range from diversity on boards or in executive teams, supply chain sustainability issues, or whether plans to address climate change and offset carbon emissions are sufficiently in place."

Colonial First State is EOS at Federated Hermes' ninth client in Australia; collectively they boast $320.5 billion in assets under advice.