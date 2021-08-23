NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

CFS appoints risk chief from MLC

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 23 AUG 2021   11:47AM

Colonial First State has appointed a new chief risk officer, with MLC Wealth's former chief operating officer stepping into the role.

Anthony Lane starts as group chief risk officer at CFS today.

He was chief operating officer and chief risk officer at MLC Wealth for two years.

In that role, Lane led a team of more than 750 people in areas including the separation from NAB, risk and compliance, remediation, regulatory affairs, government affairs, legal, company secretariat and office of the superannuation trustee.

Prior to joining MLC in 2019, he held several senior leadership roles at Westpac and BT, including as the mergers and acquisitions lead for a number of divestment initiatives.

Lane also spent almost 15 years at Mercer, holding senior roles in Sydney and London.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

After joining the firm in 2001, he was an investments lawyer and consultant to institutional investors. Following that, Lane was chief operating officer for Mercer's investments business in Asia Pacific, while also consulting to wealth businesses, superannuation trustees and other institutions.

He would eventually be global chief operating officer for Mercer, a role he held for two years from 2012 to 2014.

Earlier in his career, Lane was a corporate lawyer at MinterEllison.

Read more: MercerColonial First StateAnthony LaneMLC Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New equality push in investments
Mercer partners with platform
New portfolio manager at Pengana
Bank rebound buoys Aussie equities funds
DWS Group hires client coverage head
Platform FUM grows
Plato wins $3.9bn mandate
Mercer bolsters alternatives team
Colonial First State reports 22.4% in super returns
SelfWealth to add crypto trading

Editor's Choice

Walsh Capital signs four fund managers

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
Former Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh, who started her own fund marketing business last month, has signed four new clients.

Actuaries Institute releases retirement policy review

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Over 200 actuaries provided feedback for a new policy paper from the Actuaries Institute which is recommending a superannuation guarantee rate of 10-12%, earlier access to retirement savings and disincentives for pension lump sums and bequests.

CFS appoints risk chief from MLC

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:47AM
Colonial First State has appointed a new chief risk officer, with MLC Wealth's former chief operating officer stepping into the role.

Economic recap: Week to August 20

BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:33AM
Weekly review of significant economic data, government and central bank action and pronouncements, and other market moving events.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.