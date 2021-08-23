CFS appoints risk chief from MLC

Colonial First State has appointed a new chief risk officer, with MLC Wealth's former chief operating officer stepping into the role.

Anthony Lane starts as group chief risk officer at CFS today.

He was chief operating officer and chief risk officer at MLC Wealth for two years.

In that role, Lane led a team of more than 750 people in areas including the separation from NAB, risk and compliance, remediation, regulatory affairs, government affairs, legal, company secretariat and office of the superannuation trustee.

Prior to joining MLC in 2019, he held several senior leadership roles at Westpac and BT, including as the mergers and acquisitions lead for a number of divestment initiatives.

Lane also spent almost 15 years at Mercer, holding senior roles in Sydney and London.

After joining the firm in 2001, he was an investments lawyer and consultant to institutional investors. Following that, Lane was chief operating officer for Mercer's investments business in Asia Pacific, while also consulting to wealth businesses, superannuation trustees and other institutions.

He would eventually be global chief operating officer for Mercer, a role he held for two years from 2012 to 2014.

Earlier in his career, Lane was a corporate lawyer at MinterEllison.