Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Certe acquires Genesis Financial Partners

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 25 JUL 2022   12:30PM

Certe has acquired Genesis Financial Partners with a vision to create a large, integrated professional services firm with over 20 staff and nine advisers.

Under the deal the specialist insurance advisory firm has acquired 60% of Genesis upfront and will purchase the remaining 40% at a later date.

The combined group's client base, which includes many large legal and professional services firms, will gain access to a broader range of advisory solutions under one roof.

The deal also looks to expand Certe's risk insurance and employee benefits business, and bring additional capability in holistic financial advice and wealth management.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

According to its chief executive Jeremy Boller, the transaction forms part of a growth strategy, which includes organic growth and mergers and acquisitions, supported by the group's capital and growth partner AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA).

"Demand for strategic financial advice among our corporate clients and their employees has been steadily rising. Many are partners and executives of large professional services firms, so they are time poor and want convenient access to high quality advice on insurance, superannuation, investing and retirement planning from someone they trust," he explained.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"This acquisition fills a gap in our value proposition, strengthens our existing employee benefits service and enables us to help more people. It strongly positions us as a serious challenger in the employee benefits space."

Genesis co-founder and joint managing director Phil Robbins said the deal represents a win for all parties by expanding the breadth and depth of services available to both Genesis and Certe clients.

He added it also provides greater career development opportunities for the senior staff at Genesis, as well as a path for him to gradually step back from day-to-day management.

Under the deal, Robbins and fellow Genesis joint managing director Wilton Wong will remain with the group for a minimum of three years.

"We had been looking for a partner to help take our business to the next level for some time," he said.

"Outside of the big three international broking firms, Certe and Genesis together will be right up there in terms of the size of our group risk and employee benefit portfolio. We're keen to continue building our business and taking care of our clients and staff.

"Certe is also a leader in the employee benefits space. The way they approach things is quite unique and innovative, which Genesis clients will benefit from."

Both firms will continue operating independently for the next 12-18 months, before merging some functions to extract synergies and cost benefits.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said accounting and advisory firms of the future need to get bigger and scale up in order to expand their capacity and capability, and meet latent demand for quality advice.

"We are supporting our accounting and advisory firms to grow and build stronger businesses by not only providing capital funding for growth but the systems, expertise and experience necessary to properly structure and execute deals," he said.

"We are focused on helping our partners achieve their personal and professional goals, and we're willing and able to be flexible to make things happen."

Read more: CerteGenesis Financial PartnersAZ Next Generation Advisory AZ NGAJeremy BollerPaul BarrettPhil RobbinsWilton Wong
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer
AZ NGA acquires regional advice firm
AZ NGA takes stake in boutique
M&As to create super advice firms
AZ NGA acquires two advice practices
Specialist advice businesses optimal: Barrett
AZ NGA makes acquisition
Practice valuations avoid COVID-19 hit
AZ NGA makes 64th acquisition
AZ NGA acquires Victoria practice

Editor's Choice

Aliro Group withdraws AOF bid

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
After initially bidding for the Australian Unity Office Fund in May and requesting two subsequent extensions to the exclusive due diligence period, Aliro Group will no longer provide a revised bid. It comes as independent valuations shave $37.25 million off the portfolio's value.

Future Fund appoints alternatives, credit heads

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:28PM
Future Fund has named Tammi Fisher as its head of alternatives and James Waldron as its head of credit.

Perpetual funds down amid market decline

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Perpetual has reported its total assets under management (AUM) have slumped 8% to $90.4 billion in the June quarter.

Mercer pumps $100m into Perennial Partners strategy

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
Mercer Investments handed a $100 million mandate to Perennial Partners, for investment in its Better Future Strategy.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Gary Monaghan

HEAD OF INVESTMENT SPECIALISTS, ASIAN EQUITIES
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Over the past 15 years, Gary Monaghan has moved through the ranks at Fidelity International. Much like the slow but steady rise of the equity class he specialises in, Monaghan understands the power of pivoting, perspective, and perseverance. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.