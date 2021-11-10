Centrepoint partners with Iress

Two Centrepoint Alliance subsidiaries have adopted Iress' advice fee consent solution.

Matrix Planning Solutions and ClearView Financial Advice will be able to capture fee consent for ongoing service fee agreements via Xplan.

They join Colonial First State, which features Iress' tool on its platforms FirstChoice and FirstWrap.

Iress managing director of financial advice Tizzy Vigilante said the automated solution will result in reduced time spent on paper-based administration and data entry for advisers, as well as increased connectivity between licensees, advisers, clients, and platforms.

The new law, which took effect on July 1, forces advisers to obtain consent forms for annual fee renewals and ongoing fee deductions.

Centrepoint Alliance group executive for technology solutions Tanya Seale said annual ongoing advice fee consent is an industry-wide challenge and the ability to send the consents electronically from an advice software to the product providers drives efficiencies by minimising the compliance and administrative burden on advisers.

"We hope that more product providers will adopt the solution to make it easier for advisers to do business with them," she said.