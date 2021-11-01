NEWS
Regulatory

CDPP drops cartel charges against ANZ

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   12:26PM

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions dropped charges against ANZ and an executive for their alleged involvement in a criminal cartel case.

The CDPP has let ANZ and group treasurer Rick Moscati off the hook as it discontinued proceedings in relation to all charges on the indictment filed on 16 August 2021.

ANZ chief risk officer Kevin Corbally said: "We maintained all along ANZ acted in accordance with the law in relation to the placement. We defended the bank and Rick on that basis and we are pleased the matter is now behind us."

The bank said it welcomed the decision by the CDPP and will not make any further comment on this matter.

ANZ and Moscati were named in the original case relating to an institutional equity placement of ANZ shares worth $2.5 billion in 2015. 

At the time, ANZ offered an institutional placement of 80.8 million shares. Two of the placement's joint lead managers, Citigroup and Deutsche, allegedly took up about 25.5 million of the shares.

This represents about 31.5% of the total placement, even though it is only less than 1% of the total shares on placement.

Deutsche Bank's Michael Ormaechea and Michael Richardson - who are now former employees - were also named in the original case, as were Citigroup Global Markets Australia's John McLean, Itay Tuchman and Stephen Roberts.

JPMorgan was offered immunity in exchange for testifying.

