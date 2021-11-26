CCIV legislation introduced

The Corporate Collective Investment Vehicle (CCIV) regime is back on the agenda, with the government introducing legislation to attract more foreign investment yesterday.

Under the regime fund managers will be able to use a corporate structure with flowthrough tax treatment for investment funds and provide international investors with opportunities to invest through a structure familiar to them.

As it stands, only about 5% of the $2.5 trillion in funds management in Australia comes from overseas.

Special envoy for global business and talent attraction Peter Verwer said the establishment of the CCIV regime will send a strong signal to the world that Australia is an attractive location to manage global capital.

"This initiative will help boost Australia's share of global funds, more closely matching its strengths as a financial services hub," Verwer said.

The Financial Services Council said it has been advocating for the CCIV for many years because of the significant export opportunity for Australia's funds management industry.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said: "Foreign capital currently only contributes 5% of investment into Australian managed funds, $138 billion as a proportion of $2.6 trillion."

"We want to see Australia financial services industry contribute more to post-COVID national economic growth and the CCIV will help achieve this objective."

The CCIV regime is expected to commence from 1 July 2022.

The regime has been in the works for some time. In 2018 the first of several tranches were released for industry consultation. The latest draft legislation was released in August of this year and a brief consultation wrapped in late September.