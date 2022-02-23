NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Cbus, Media Super set merger date

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 FEB 2022   12:41PM

Media Super has confirmed the two funds will merge on April 9 and that its members will see their administration and investment fees increase slightly in return for a more comprehensive offering.

In an update to members, Media Super said its merger with Cbus is progressing well and, if all goes to plan, will occur on 9 April 2022. The Media Super brand will be retained and most of its investment options will continue to be offered within Cbus under the product name 'Media Super Division'.

The merger will not see any savings for Media Super members when it comes to administration and investment fees though, at least not immediately.

Upon merging, a Media Super member with a $50,000 balance invested in the MySuper option will pay $15 more a year, with annual fees and costs rising from $439 to $454.

"Competitive fees and strong long-term returns help deliver better retirement outcomes for members," Media Super said.

"Some fees and costs will be decreasing, and others will be increasing in the merged fund, but if we were not merging, we would need to review and increase our current fees and costs."

According to Rainmaker Information, the new total expense ratio is still below the MySuper average of 1.08%, coming in at 0.91%.

Meanwhile, most members will see a 2% decrease in insurance premiums. Where a 40-year-old member may have paid $1 a week for $85,294 in death and TPD cover under Media Super's existing arrangements, they will receive $87,000 in cover with Cbus, underwritten by TAL.

"Overall, for a member that was in the MySuper option and also had death and TPD insurance they would be paying $539, broken down into $439 on their super balance and $100 for their insurance premiums," Rainmaker analysis states.

"Post-merger this same member might expect to pay $552 being in the MySuper option and maintaining the same amount of insurance cover, broken down into $454 for super and $98 for insurance."

However, Media Super said that its members will have access to a greater range of services and investments following the merger.

"Media Super and Cbus share the same mission: better retirement outcomes for members. Being industry super funds, both Media Super and Cbus have a similar culture and shared values," the update reads.

"The merger delivers the opportunity to benefit from shared knowledge, expertise, technology and processes, while also delivering tailored, industry-specific products and services.

"Increased scale and growth also benefit members by providing access to more investment opportunities, greater scope to manage fees effectively and access to products and services, including for those approaching or currently in retirement."

It's been a long road for Cbus and Media Super, which first announced they were exploring a merger in June 2020. More than a year later a successor fund transfer deed was signed.

Once merged, Cbus will be home to about 847,000 members and $72 billion in assets.

Read more: Media SuperCbusMySuperTALRainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Remembering Helen Hewett
Rainy day funds probed
Hostplus hits members with new fee
Economics Committee to examine rainy day funds
Vanguard move a win for SSGA, BlackRock
Cbus, Dexus acquire Perth assets
APRA takes next step on super data
APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees
GigSuper folds, administrator takes over
Infocus adds four practices to network

Editor's Choice

ISPT chief executive steps down

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After 17 years in the role, Daryl Browning is stepping down as chief executive of Industry Super Property Trust following a review.

Aussie CFPs move toward 5000

KARREN VERGARA
Australian Certified Financial Planners added 164 professionals to the fold last year, taking the total to nearly 5000.

Prime Value hires Rest portfolio manager

KARREN VERGARA
Boutique fund manager Prime Value appointed a new portfolio manager from Rest who was most recently in charge of its small-caps strategy.

GigSuper folds, administrator takes over

KARREN VERGARA
Startup superannuation fund GigSuper is now in administration less than five years after it launched.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.