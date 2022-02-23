Cbus, Media Super set merger date

Media Super has confirmed the two funds will merge on April 9 and that its members will see their administration and investment fees increase slightly in return for a more comprehensive offering.

In an update to members, Media Super said its merger with Cbus is progressing well and, if all goes to plan, will occur on 9 April 2022. The Media Super brand will be retained and most of its investment options will continue to be offered within Cbus under the product name 'Media Super Division'.

The merger will not see any savings for Media Super members when it comes to administration and investment fees though, at least not immediately.

Upon merging, a Media Super member with a $50,000 balance invested in the MySuper option will pay $15 more a year, with annual fees and costs rising from $439 to $454.

"Competitive fees and strong long-term returns help deliver better retirement outcomes for members," Media Super said.

"Some fees and costs will be decreasing, and others will be increasing in the merged fund, but if we were not merging, we would need to review and increase our current fees and costs."

According to Rainmaker Information, the new total expense ratio is still below the MySuper average of 1.08%, coming in at 0.91%.

Meanwhile, most members will see a 2% decrease in insurance premiums. Where a 40-year-old member may have paid $1 a week for $85,294 in death and TPD cover under Media Super's existing arrangements, they will receive $87,000 in cover with Cbus, underwritten by TAL.

"Overall, for a member that was in the MySuper option and also had death and TPD insurance they would be paying $539, broken down into $439 on their super balance and $100 for their insurance premiums," Rainmaker analysis states.

"Post-merger this same member might expect to pay $552 being in the MySuper option and maintaining the same amount of insurance cover, broken down into $454 for super and $98 for insurance."

However, Media Super said that its members will have access to a greater range of services and investments following the merger.

"Media Super and Cbus share the same mission: better retirement outcomes for members. Being industry super funds, both Media Super and Cbus have a similar culture and shared values," the update reads.

"The merger delivers the opportunity to benefit from shared knowledge, expertise, technology and processes, while also delivering tailored, industry-specific products and services.

"Increased scale and growth also benefit members by providing access to more investment opportunities, greater scope to manage fees effectively and access to products and services, including for those approaching or currently in retirement."

It's been a long road for Cbus and Media Super, which first announced they were exploring a merger in June 2020. More than a year later a successor fund transfer deed was signed.

Once merged, Cbus will be home to about 847,000 members and $72 billion in assets.