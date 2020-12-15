NEWS
Superannuation
Cbus, Media Super merger progresses
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:36PM

The two industry superannuation funds will move on to the next phase of merger preparations, as the smaller of the two confirms the closure of numerous investment options.

Cbus and Media Super have announced they are commencing work on a merger plan, integrating investment, administration and operations over the next 12 months while retaining their respective brands.

A merger of the two would see the creation of a $60 billion super fund, home to about 840,000 members, by late 2021.

Cbus chair Steve Bracks said the due diligence process the funds have undertaken provided an independent assessment that the merger is in the best interests of members.

"This partnership brings together two strong and aligned industry super funds. Together Cbus and Media Super can deliver more for members, delivering the tailored, industry-specific products members need with greater scale and efficiencies," he said.

Likewise, Media Super char Susan Heaney said it's an exciting development for Media Super.

"There will be no change to our core focus on the printing, entertainment, arts and media industry. As part of a larger fund, our members will benefit from the cost benefits of increased scale, access to new opportunities in investments and ever-improving products and services," she said.

"Like us, Cbus are an intrinsic part of their industry and local community and dedicated to delivering better retirement outcomes for their members."

The update comes as Media Super shutters nine of its investment options.

The super fund has advised members that on 3 March 2021 the Australian Small Companies; Diversified Shares; Emerging Markets Shares; Global Listed Infrastructure; Global Listed Property; Hedged International Shares; Passive Australian Shares; Passive International Shares and SmartPath will close.

Media Super said the decision to close the products comes follows a review of its options, determining it is in the best interests of members.

"While these options have generally performed in line with or in excess of their investment objectives, these options have not - individually or as a whole - achieved the necessary scale required to deliver long-term cost and performance benefits to members," the fund said.

It said simplifying the investment menu enables fee and cost reductions. If members do not select an alternative product by February 26, their allocation will be invested in the fund's balanced option.

Cbus and Media Super announced they were exploring the option of merging in July. 

