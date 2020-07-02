NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Cbus brings digital assets in-house
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   11:45AM

Cbus is working to bring all of its third party digital assets in-house, with the aim of increasing member engagement.

Cbus chief technology officer Rob Pickering told Financial Standard the fund has been working on the project for over two years now.

"We want to have that real single channel experience and we feel we are the best people to adapt to changing member expectations," Pickering said.

"We wanted to build a digital environment that matched our member brand promise."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

Pickering said, with its partnership with Mulesoft, the fund has been able to increase member engagement.

The fund has seen a 19% increase in unique users from its old portal to its new portal, as well as a 20% increase in conversion.

"We've seen members engaging with the platform more now that we've launched," he said.

"If we're able to help people get a better experience from the digital assets, they'll engage more often and make decisions that can improve member outcomes."

Pickering said the move to bring digital assets under Cbus' control will not replace administration systems provided by Link Administration.

"It will never replace the back-end administration systems that Link hold on our behalf; it's not intended to do that," Pickering said.

"But we want to create a single channel experience so a member can contact us through whatever means they want and the person they are speaking to will have the most current and relevant information available."

Additionally, Pickering said over the next 18 months the fund will work on bringing all its contact centers in-house as well.

"We want to make sure that regardless of how our members interact with us, on any of our platforms, they have the right information to make the right decisions," he said.

"So, we've taken this journey now, as part of the bigger transformation, so bring everything together and the next phase of that is to bring our assisted channels, like our contact center, into direct control as well."

Read more: CbusRob PickeringLink AdministrationFinancial StandardMulesoft
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cbus names head of infrastructure
2020 MAX Award winners named
First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight
Financial services demands more mental health support
Industry fund drops Rio Tinto amid sacred site outcry
Rest climate change trial delayed
Raiz Super bleeds red
Madison sale confirmed
Equipsuper, corporate fund merge
Super fund members compensated
Editor's Choice
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A new fund from the federal government has appointed a Perpetual subsidiary as its trustee while a consortium of global managers has won the investment management mandate.
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A trustee has been appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds, which hold more than $7 billion, following the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.
ClearView announces board changes
ELIZA BAVIN
ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.
Super funds merge, board revealed
ELIZA BAVIN
First State Super and VicSuper have completed their merger, revealing fee reductions and board changes.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something P0qtYpte