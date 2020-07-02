Cbus brings digital assets in-house

Cbus is working to bring all of its third party digital assets in-house, with the aim of increasing member engagement.

Cbus chief technology officer Rob Pickering told Financial Standard the fund has been working on the project for over two years now.

"We want to have that real single channel experience and we feel we are the best people to adapt to changing member expectations," Pickering said.

"We wanted to build a digital environment that matched our member brand promise."

Pickering said, with its partnership with Mulesoft, the fund has been able to increase member engagement.

The fund has seen a 19% increase in unique users from its old portal to its new portal, as well as a 20% increase in conversion.

"We've seen members engaging with the platform more now that we've launched," he said.

"If we're able to help people get a better experience from the digital assets, they'll engage more often and make decisions that can improve member outcomes."

Pickering said the move to bring digital assets under Cbus' control will not replace administration systems provided by Link Administration.

"It will never replace the back-end administration systems that Link hold on our behalf; it's not intended to do that," Pickering said.

"But we want to create a single channel experience so a member can contact us through whatever means they want and the person they are speaking to will have the most current and relevant information available."

Additionally, Pickering said over the next 18 months the fund will work on bringing all its contact centers in-house as well.

"We want to make sure that regardless of how our members interact with us, on any of our platforms, they have the right information to make the right decisions," he said.

"So, we've taken this journey now, as part of the bigger transformation, so bring everything together and the next phase of that is to bring our assisted channels, like our contact center, into direct control as well."