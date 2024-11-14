Cbus board still considering CFMEU directors

Fronting a Senate hearing today, Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok said the fund's board is still considering whether it will appoint the replacement directors nominated by the CFMEU back in September.

In September, the CFMEU administrator re-nominated former CFMEU ACT boss Jason O'Mara, and nominated former Maritime Super chair Paddy Crumlin and lawyer Lucy Weber to the Cbus board following the departures of Rita Mallia, Dave Noonan, and O'Mara in the wake of the CFMEU scandal.

The nominations were met with some ire, namely because Crumlin chaired the severely underperforming Maritime Super for many years prior to its merger with Cbus.

Senator Andrew Bragg, as chair of the Senate Economics References Committee, asked Fok whether O'Mara, Crumlin and Weber are members of the Cbus board.

"The board is considering their nominations and that consideration has not been completed, so I'm not in a position to provide anything further than that until the board has completed that review," Fok said.

Bragg then asked Fok if he believes O'Mara, Crumlin, and Weber to be fit and proper persons to sit on the board.

"That is a matter of judgement for the board and something for them to assess. There has been detailed due diligence to support that decision for the board but I'm not going to preempt the board's judgement on that," Fok responded.

Bragg went on to question the $5.8 million Cbus has paid to the union in recent years, with Fok clarifying the payments are for several things including director payments, the partnerships program the fund operates and more.

"What I will say is that there is a huge benefit for us to reach out to people in the construction industry around the issues that are relevant in terms of our differentiated product, particularly so given stapling and also the dangerous occupation aspects of insurance, to make those members aware," Fok said.

"We also work very constructively with them on the ground to recover unpaid super. Last year alone we recovered $200 million..."

When Bragg asked whether the payments to the CFMEU will continue in the future, Fok said it is subject to the independent review that is currently ongoing.

"... Once we get those findings, we will look at the circumstance in light of those findings. I'm not in a position to say yes or no, but we do believe there is incredible value in that relationship," Fok said.

At that point Bragg, seemingly confused as to what the union being in administration actually means, asked how Cbus can continue to support "a union that no longer exists."

"The union does exist, that's why it's able to nominate directors..." Fok said.

"But it's been put into administration, Mr Fok," Bragg said.

"But the union still exists - there's an administrator in charge of key aspects of that construction division..." Fok said.

To which Bragg responded: "So Cbus is going to keep them afloat, is it?"

Fok said Cbus will make commercial arrangements it believes are in members' best financial interests and take into account the findings of the independent review, but reinforced the relationship with the CFMEU continues to be a value driver for the fund.

Finally, while the insurance issues that led to ASIC filing its case against Cbus this week couldn't be discussed in great detail, Bragg did ask Fok who would ultimately foot the bill if Cbus is handed a fine at the end of the proceedings.

Fok said he would not speculate, saying "speculation on that before we've had the ability to look at the full detail and information is not going to be helpful."

As of 1 January 2022, trustees cannot pay for penalties out of the assets of a super fund. However, many funds, including Cbus, introduced trustee services fees in response whereby members are charged a small fee via its existing reserves which is then set aside in the trustee's own account. The amount charged within two financial years can't exceed 0.10% of the fund's net assets and the fee can't be charged if the trustee already has more than 0.14% of the fund's net assets.