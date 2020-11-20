Cbus appoints new technology chief

The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a new chief information technology officer, joining the fund from Latitude Financial.

Mirella Robinson has joined the fund, replacing Rob Pickering who Financial Standard reported departed the fund in September.

Robinson was previously general manager of delivery, data analytics and technology at Latitude Financial Services.

Prior to Latitude, Robinson was "tribe lead" for customer self-service, customer experience and digital at ANZ. She was promoted to that position after starting out at ANZ as head of technology for Australia consumer digital.

Earlier in Robinson's career, she was head of portfolio management at Sportsbet.

"To maintain the high levels of trust that our members have in us, we need to deliver the most relevant information to them in the best timeframe possible, while also developing products and services that will help them to maximise their savings during their working lives," Cbus chief executive Justin Arter said.

"We strive to manage the transition to, and during retirement for our members, so they can have the best retirement possible.

"Insight from Mirella will play a vital role in all these key areas and I welcome her to the Executive leadership team of Cbus."

Robinson will join the fund in mid-January next year.

"I am excited to join Cbus, one of Australia's leading superfunds and well known for its passion to deliver the best outcomes for its members in the building and construction and allied industries," she said.

"Importantly, Cbus has a strong and increasing focus on innovation and technology and I'm looking forward to building on the results achieved and delivering for the fund's three quarters of a million members."