Cbus appoints head of strategy

From real estate to toll roads and now, superannuation, Jessica O'Brien joins Cbus in a newly-created role.

Cbus announced the appointment of Jessica O'Brien to the newly created role of head of strategy and portfolio performance in the fund's CIO office.

O'Brien started her career in the property investments, working as an equities analyst, global REITs at global real estate manager Resolution Capital before moving to New York for a two-year stint as equities analyst in the same sector at Colonial First State.

Moving back to Sydney in 2010, she joined Mirvac as investor relations manager and in five years promoted to group general manager, portfolio strategy and performance.

She cemented her career at ASX-listed toll road and urban road networks operator Transurban where she worked across investor relations, corporate affairs, sustainability and her most recent role as general manager, loyalty rewards.

"Jessica brings a strong pedigree in infrastructure, property and private markets activity working in a listed equities environment and prior to this, in funds management," said Cbus in a statement.

She will report directly to chief investment officer Leigh Gavin, but will also work with head of private markets Jordan Kraiten on the fund's private market initiatives.

In May, Cbus had made another plum appointment in Matt Kempton who joined as head of equity strategies after a stellar seven-year stint at Funds SA as deputy chief investment officer.