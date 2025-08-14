Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Cbus appoints head of strategy

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 14 AUG 2025   8:47AM

From real estate to toll roads and now, superannuation, Jessica O'Brien joins Cbus in a newly-created role.

Cbus announced the appointment of Jessica O'Brien to the newly created role of head of strategy and portfolio performance in the fund's CIO office.

O'Brien started her career in the property investments, working as an equities analyst, global REITs at global real estate manager Resolution Capital before moving to New York for a two-year stint as equities analyst in the same sector at Colonial First State.

Moving back to Sydney in 2010, she joined Mirvac as investor relations manager and in five years promoted to group general manager, portfolio strategy and performance.

She cemented her career at ASX-listed toll road and urban road networks operator Transurban where she worked across investor relations, corporate affairs, sustainability and her most recent role as general manager, loyalty rewards.

"Jessica brings a strong pedigree in infrastructure, property and private markets activity working in a listed equities environment and prior to this, in funds management," said Cbus in a statement.

She will report directly to chief investment officer Leigh Gavin, but will also work with head of private markets Jordan Kraiten on the fund's private market initiatives.

In May, Cbus had made another plum appointment in Matt Kempton who joined as head of equity strategies after a stellar seven-year stint at Funds SA as deputy chief investment officer.

Read more: CbusColonial First StateFunds SAJessica O'BrienJordan KraitenLeigh GavinMatt KemptonTransurban
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Funds SA finalises investment team overhaul
Cbus, MLC, AMP Super pump more into Atmos Renewables
Cbus deputy chief executive resigns
Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment
Cbus closes corporate super plan
FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
CFS prices advice practice valuation gap at $1.1m
Linda Elkins joins AMP board, Slattery exits
ASX flags up to $35m in additional operating costs
CFS taps JPMAM for private equity push

Editor's Choice

HSBC awarded Allianz Australia mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:40PM
Allianz Australia has appointed HSBC as global custodian and fund administrator.

AMP Super rolls out cashback feature

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:40PM
The new feature will allow AMP Super members to boost their retirement savings by earning cashbacks, which could grow their balances by as much as $100,000 when they retire.

Magellan rebrands investment business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
In addition to overhauling its own look, Magellan Financial Group unveiled the new Magellan Investment Partners.

FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:45PM
The Financial Industry Community Aid Program's (FICAP) flagship event will once again be hosted at The Beresford in Sydney's Surry Hills in 2025.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media