Cbus agrees to pay $23.5m fine

Cbus has agreed to pay $23.5 million to settle the matter brought against it by ASIC in relation to delayed death benefit payments to members.

A Cbus spokesperson told Financial Standard the super fund co-operated with the regulator throughout the legal process and has agreed to pay compensation to impacted members, families and beneficiaries. Compensation is believed to be in the realm of $32 million.

"We have taken steps to avoid protracted litigation which would not be in members' best financial interest," the Cbus spokesperson said.

"We sincerely apologise to members, families and loved ones who were impacted by the delays during a challenging and distressing time. We are deeply committed to doing better. That's why we're bringing in some of the most comprehensive reforms in the sector and overhauling our claims system to ensure we better serve our members moving forward."

Both parties submitted a Statement of Agreed Facts and Admissions with the Federal Court on October 28 and is listed for hearing on November 13 for the court to approve.

ASIC launched legal proceedings against Cbus over delays in the processing of insurance claims made by members in November 2024.

Court documents filed by ASIC in the Federal Court alleged members were impacted by delays to death and TPD claims processing, some waiting more than 90 days.

Cbus apologised to affected members at the time.

Following the action being filed by ASIC, Cbus and its administrator MUFG Retirement Solutions settled a dispute arising from the unacceptable delays in processing of claims and MUFG apologised to Cbus and its members in October this year.

Cbus has since announced it is overhauling its death benefit claims processes with the reforms expected to cut four to six weeks from most claims.

Cbus said where there is no binding nomination, it is introducing a new death claim decision process that aligns with member expectations: what people naturally expect ─ payment to a spouse, to children, or to an estate - giving members more clarity about where money would go after they die.

Additionally, Cbus said it is introducing a digital non-lapsing binding nomination to make it easier for members to make their wishes legally binding.