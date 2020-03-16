CBA in court over RC case studies

ASIC has commenced proceedings against Commonwealth Bank over the AgriAdvantage Plus Package and credit services provided to problem gamblers.

Both cases were Royal Commission case studies and are being pursued by the regulator in the Federal Court.

ASIC alleges CBA contravened the responsible lending provisions of the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 (National Credit Act) when it lent to a customer, David Harris, who had notified the bank he was a problem gambler.

The action against CBA says the bank failed to take account of the fact that Harris had notified it he was a problem gambler, and failed to take reasonable steps to verify his financial situation before offering and approving credit card limit increases.

The regulator alleges that CBA breached sections 130(1) and 128 of the National Credit Act when it failed to enquire about of verify the customer's financial circumstances prior to making an assessment to increase his credit limit.

It also alleges CBA breached sections 131(1) and 133(1) in failing to assess that the credit limit increase was unsuitable and in subsequently providing the credit limit increase.

The Royal Commission heard that Harris amassed a $35,000 credit card debt with CBA and that he had pleaded with the bank to stop offering him more credit, telling them upfront that he had a gambling problem.

Harris told the Royal Commission that the only way he could see he would be able to pay off the debts was to try and win some money, creating a spiral.

ASIC has not said what penalty it is seeking in this case and a date has not been set for the hearing.

In the AgriAdvantage case, ASIC contends that a total of 8659 customers were harmed by CBA's conduct on 131,542 occasions, in circumstances where CBA benefited to the tune of $8,087,276 in incorrectly charged fees and interest on loans, and underpaid interest on savings.

The AgriAdvantage Plus Package (AA+ Package) was sold to customers between 2005 and 2015. It entitled customers to benefits in the form of fee waivers and interest rate discounts as well as bonus interest on savings on 22 CBA products, in exchange for the payment of package fees.

ASIC alleges not all those benefits were provided and that as a result customers were overcharged fees and interest on loans and underpaid interest on savings.

The case also alleges CBA has no processes in place to check whether customers were receiving benefits.

The regulator alleges on 7077 occasions CBA represented to 13,063 customers that it had adequate systems and processes in place to ensure customers received benefits in accordance with the terms and conditions.

And, that on 18,679 occasions CBA accepted payments for the provision of the package benefits when there were reasonable grounds to believe CBA would not be able to supply the promised benefits.

The Royal Commission heard that farmers sold this package paid upfront fees but the benefits were sometimes never received.

ASIC will be seeking a civil penalty of up to $5 million in this case. The date for the court proceedings has not been confirmed.