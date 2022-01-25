NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

CBA Group Super overhauls service providers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:40PM

The contracts for administration, custody and financial advice services at Commonwealth Bank Group Superannuation will soon be handed over to new providers, ending some long-standing relationships.

A spokesperson for the super fund confirmed that all three mandates have been moved, to take effect March 1.

Most notably, Citi Australia has lost its long-standing mandate as investment administrator and custodian for CBA Group Super. The mandates were part of an omnibus arrangement between Citi and Colonial First State, which Citi shared responsibility for investment administration with.

CBA Group Super has appointed State Street to take over both functions from March.

Meanwhile, Mercer - which has provided administration services to the fund's defined benefit divisions since 2013 - won the other two mandates. In taking on member administration, it replaces Colonial First State Investments, while the financial advice mandate was previously held by Commonwealth Financial Planning.

Commonwealth Financial Planning was closed in November last year, but not before part of it was transitioned to AIA to form the basis of AIA Financial Wellbeing, the insurer's new advice business. The change in financial advice provider has no impact on the group insurance arrangements between AIA and CBA Group Super.

These mandates follow another that was awarded in December to Fulcrum Asset Management as part of changes made to CBA Group Super's alternative assets portfolio.

"We anticipate that Fulcrum's expertise, track record and competitive fees will add value to our broader investment portfolios," the fund said at the time.

At the same time the fund divested Mount Pleasant Shopping Centre in Queensland, a holding in its real assets portfolio. It was managed by Vicinity Centres on behalf of the super fund and sold late last year for $162.5 million.

Read more: CBA Group SuperCommonwealth Bank Group SuperannuationCommonwealth Financial PlanningAIA Financial WellbeingCiti AustraliaColonial First State InvestmentsFulcrum Asset ManagementMercerState Street
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Christian Super hires former Mercer executive
JANA hires legal expert from industry fund
Citi adds to APAC leadership
Choice products not so choice: APRA
State Super sets net zero targets
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
Lonsec bolsters sales team
Citi Australia wins custody mandate
BetaShares changes custodian for hedge funds
Forum: Do managed accounts measure up?

Editor's Choice

Pallas Capital markets new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pallas Capital has introduced a new short term fund that will invest in real estate assets in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Financial services vulnerable to insider cybersecurity threats

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new study on the prevalence of insider cybersecurity threats, conducted by the Ponemon Institute, has revealed just how much insider attacks are costing financial services firms.

Mayfair 101 files new appeal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mayfair 101 has confirmed it will appeal the 2021 Federal Court decision that found its advertising misled and deceived investors.

Environmental goals edge out social issues

KARREN VERGARA
Sustainable investors tend to favour environmental-themed strategies over social ones as the former is more tangible and easier to measure.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.