CBA Group Super overhauls service providers

The contracts for administration, custody and financial advice services at Commonwealth Bank Group Superannuation will soon be handed over to new providers, ending some long-standing relationships.

A spokesperson for the super fund confirmed that all three mandates have been moved, to take effect March 1.

Most notably, Citi Australia has lost its long-standing mandate as investment administrator and custodian for CBA Group Super. The mandates were part of an omnibus arrangement between Citi and Colonial First State, which Citi shared responsibility for investment administration with.

CBA Group Super has appointed State Street to take over both functions from March.

Meanwhile, Mercer - which has provided administration services to the fund's defined benefit divisions since 2013 - won the other two mandates. In taking on member administration, it replaces Colonial First State Investments, while the financial advice mandate was previously held by Commonwealth Financial Planning.

Commonwealth Financial Planning was closed in November last year, but not before part of it was transitioned to AIA to form the basis of AIA Financial Wellbeing, the insurer's new advice business. The change in financial advice provider has no impact on the group insurance arrangements between AIA and CBA Group Super.

These mandates follow another that was awarded in December to Fulcrum Asset Management as part of changes made to CBA Group Super's alternative assets portfolio.

"We anticipate that Fulcrum's expertise, track record and competitive fees will add value to our broader investment portfolios," the fund said at the time.

At the same time the fund divested Mount Pleasant Shopping Centre in Queensland, a holding in its real assets portfolio. It was managed by Vicinity Centres on behalf of the super fund and sold late last year for $162.5 million.