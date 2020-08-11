Catherine Brenner case dropped

ASIC has confirmed that it notified former AMP chair Catherine Brenner that it will not be taking any further action against her.

A spokesperson for ASIC said that while Brenner was notified her case would not be pursued, the regulator continues to investigate a number of matter concerning AMP.

Last week, ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan told the Standing Committee on Economics that ASIC is investigating more than five but less than 50 matters in relation to AMP.

Deputy chair of the committee Andrew Leigh asked Crennan how many investigations into AMP ASIC is currently pursuing.

"There's a significant number of matters," Crennan said.

"Significant spanning 5, 50? What are we talking about here?" Leigh asked.

"More than five and less than 50 - significantly less than 50," Crennan replied.

Brenner resigned as chair of AMP and stepped down from the board in April 2018 in the wake of the Royal Commission.

"As chair, I am accountable for governance. I have always sought to act in the best interests of the company and have been in discussions with the board about the most appropriate course of action, including my resignation," she said at the time.

Brenner has been a non-executive director at Coca-Cola Amatil for 12 years and remains in this position.