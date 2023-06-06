Cash rate hits 4.1%

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates by another 25 basis points to bring the official cash rate to 4.1%.

Many experts fear that Australia is teetering on the edge of a recession and that the latest decision by the nation's central bank will push it over the edge.

Diana Mousina, deputy chief economist at AMP, said signs that the economy is weakening are everywhere.

Retail sales has slowed, the unemployment rate is rising, building construction is collapsing, and this is all occurring at a time that the inflation indicators are pointing down, she said.

"Our inflation indicator, which looks at various pipeline or supply-side pressure indicators like commodity prices, global shipping rates and price indicators from business surveys, has collapsed."

Another grim tell-tale is the 10-year less 2-year bond yield, and 10-year less RBA cash rate yield went negative recently.

"While Australian yield curve inversions have been less of reliable guide to recessions in the past (compared to US yield curve inversions), prior Australian recessions have seen the yield curve invert," Mousina warned.

Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) president Hayden Groves said that the RBA may stick to its economics, but it is not immune to political pressures as small businesses and young families with a mortgage struggle with another rate increase.

"The pace of rate increases leaves the economy in unchartered territory with the official cash rate now at its highest level in more than a decade. Some underlying inflationary pressures in the economy cannot simply be fixed by hiking interest rates," said Groves.

In the lead up to today's announcement, inflation stubbornly sat at 6.8% in May, up from 6.3% in the previous month. Meanwhile, award wages are set to increase by 5.75% on July 1.

The Housing Industry Association fears that the move will slow down home building, while demand for it will only grow.

Citing bleak figures, HIA chief economist Tim Reardon said new home sales are down almost 50% since the first increase in the cash rate in May 2022.

"The number of loans issued for the purchase or construction of a new home has fallen to its lowest level since September 2008. Loans issued to first-home buyers have recently fallen to six-year lows," he said.

Furthermore, detached house approvals are at decade lows, and likely to continue to decline for the next year, while multi-unit approvals are barely a third of what they were at their 2016 peak.

"The impact of rate increases to date are starting to emerge in official housing data, but it will take a further 12 months for this slowdown to be apparent in work on the ground, and the wider economy," he said.

As for mortgage holders, Mortgage Choice figures show that most borrowers were sticking to variable rates throughout the year. This trend continued in May.

"Mortgage Choice home loan application data shows that over the month, 93% of borrowers chose variable rate home loan products, compared to just 7% who fixed their rate," chief executive Anthony Waldron said.