Carrara Capital picks SS&C GlobeOp as fund administrator

Carrara Capital has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as the administrator for its recently launched multi-strategy fund.

Carrara Capital was founded by former Concentrated Leaders Fund chief executive and Crestone chief investment officer David Sokulsky in 2020. The Carrara Global Opportunities Fund was launched earlier this year and will leverage SS&C GlobeOp's suite of hedge fund services.

SS&C's local teal will oversee the delivery of services, including fund administration, investor services, Australia tax management, and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FACTA/CRS) reporting.

The fund aims to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns investing across currencies, fixed income, global equities, credit, and private opportunities.

SS&C GlobeOp is a business division of SS&C Technologies.

Its managing director and global head of hedge fund administration Ken Fullerton said the firm is pleased to partner and manage the fund.

"We are committed to supporting Australia's alternative asset managers as they pursue onshore and offshore opportunities, leveraging SS&C's global capabilities to support this growing industry."

Sokulsky added: "We were looking for a top-tier global provider who could deliver a complete servicing solution to support our new fund."

"SS&C impressed us with knowledge of issues specific to Australian managers, its extensive capabilities, global expertise, and hands-on support."