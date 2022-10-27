Carrara Capital picks SS&C GlobeOp as fund administrator

Carrara Capital picks SS&C GlobeOp as fund administratorBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | THURSDAY, 27 OCT 2022 12:26PM
Read more: SS&C GlobeOp, Carrara Capital, David Sokulsky, Carrara Global Opportunities Fund, Concentrated Leaders Fund, Crestone, Ken Fullerton, SS&C Technologies
Carrara Capital has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as the administrator for its recently launched multi-strategy fund.
Carrara Capital was founded by former Concentrated Leaders Fund chief executive and Crestone chief investment officer David Sokulsky in 2020. The Carrara Global Opportunities Fund was launched earlier this year and will leverage SS&C GlobeOp's suite of hedge fund services.
SS&C's local teal will oversee the delivery of services, including fund administration, investor services, Australia tax management, and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FACTA/CRS) reporting.
The fund aims to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns investing across currencies, fixed income, global equities, credit, and private opportunities.
SS&C GlobeOp is a business division of SS&C Technologies.
Its managing director and global head of hedge fund administration Ken Fullerton said the firm is pleased to partner and manage the fund.
"We are committed to supporting Australia's alternative asset managers as they pursue onshore and offshore opportunities, leveraging SS&C's global capabilities to support this growing industry."
Sokulsky added: "We were looking for a top-tier global provider who could deliver a complete servicing solution to support our new fund."
"SS&C impressed us with knowledge of issues specific to Australian managers, its extensive capabilities, global expertise, and hands-on support."
Related News
Editor's Choice
ASIC takes first action over greenwashing|
Yarra Capital adds sustainability lead|
ANZ told to pay $25m for 20-year failure|
ASIC appeals CFS, CBA decision|
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD