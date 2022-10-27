Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Carrara Capital picks SS&C GlobeOp as fund administrator

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 27 OCT 2022   12:26PM

Carrara Capital has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as the administrator for its recently launched multi-strategy fund.

Carrara Capital was founded by former Concentrated Leaders Fund chief executive and Crestone chief investment officer David Sokulsky in 2020. The Carrara Global Opportunities Fund was launched earlier this year and will leverage SS&C GlobeOp's suite of hedge fund services.

SS&C's local teal will oversee the delivery of services, including fund administration, investor services, Australia tax management, and Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FACTA/CRS) reporting.

The fund aims to generate consistent risk-adjusted returns investing across currencies, fixed income, global equities, credit, and private opportunities.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

SS&C GlobeOp is a business division of SS&C Technologies.

Its managing director and global head of hedge fund administration Ken Fullerton said the firm is pleased to partner and manage the fund.

"We are committed to supporting Australia's alternative asset managers as they pursue onshore and offshore opportunities, leveraging SS&C's global capabilities to support this growing industry."

Sokulsky added: "We were looking for a top-tier global provider who could deliver a complete servicing solution to support our new fund."

"SS&C impressed us with knowledge of issues specific to Australian managers, its extensive capabilities, global expertise, and hands-on support."

Read more: SS&C GlobeOpCarrara CapitalDavid SokulskyCarrara Global Opportunities FundConcentrated Leaders FundCrestoneKen FullertonSS&C Technologies
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP hands down tech mandate
Wealthy overlook digital experience
Trustees Executors awards technology mandate
Industry steps up for Lifeline
Head of sales departs Crestone
Geoff Wilson feels sorry for CLF shareholders
WAM makes LIC takeover bid
Former Crestone CIO starts new boutique
Firetrail to launch $305m IPO
SS&C acquires software firm from TPG

Editor's Choice

ASIC takes first action over greenwashing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
ASIC has taken its first action for greenwashing against ASX-listed energy company Tlou Energy.

Yarra Capital adds sustainability lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
Yarra Capital has appointed its first chief sustainability officer in Erin Kuo.

ANZ told to pay $25m for 20-year failure

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:08PM
ANZ has been ordered to pay a $25 million penalty for failing to provide banking customers with promised benefits for about two decades.

ASIC appeals CFS, CBA decision

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC is appealing the Federal Court's ruling in its conflicted remuneration case against Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.