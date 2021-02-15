CareSuper hires from VFMC

CareSuper has confirmed the appointment of a new investment manager, joining from Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC).

Huey Miin Lim has joined the super fund as its new investment manager, departing her role as senior analyst, fixed income and absolute returns at VFMC.

Prior to VFMC, Lim has also held roles at Artesian Capital management, LUCRF Super and Frontier Investments.

CareSuper said Lim has extensive experience in portfolio management and investment research and will oversee the fund's fixed interest, credit and absolute return investment activities.

CareSuper chief investment officer Suzanne Branton welcomes Lim to the fund and said she is pleased with the expansion of the investment team.

''We are delighted to have Huey Miin join us, and her hire marks an important step in the continued growth of our investment team," Branton said.

"As a highly credentialled investment professional, Huey Miin will help strengthen the quality of our investment decision- making to help drive the Fund's increasingly sophisticated investment program."

VFMC said it is in the process of actively hiring to fill Lim's position in the fixed income and absolute returns team.