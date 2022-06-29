CareSuper grows leadership team

The $20 billion industry fund has welcomed former TelstraSuper executive Jean-Luc Ambrosi to the newly created role of chief experience officer and appointed Christine Nguyen as chief risk officer.

Ambrosi is a new addition to the CareSuper team, having joined in June. He was previously executive general manager, marketing and digital at TelstraSuper for eight years. He has also held senior roles with Vanguard, BlackRock and NAB.

As chief experience officer, he is responsible for leading the digital, engagement and customer experience functions of the fund, including member communication, education, insurance, and advice.

It's a new role for the fund's leadership team, with CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander explaining that the experience team "will serve as a key enabler to support the fund's growth ambitions whilst meeting the needs of existing members and helping them to achieve their best possible outcomes in retirement".

The experience team comprises head of digital and engagement Tas Tzoulis, head of customer experience Jinglu McLay, and head of insurance Michael Rooney. It has also been bolstered by another recent appointment, that of Ashley McAuliffe as head of advice. He was previously a practice manager with Mercer Financial Advice.

Meanwhile, Nguyen has been promoted from head of risk to chief risk officer, replacing Belinda Ray who Financial Standard revealed had left the fund in March to join AustralianSuper as head of internal audit.

Nguyen, who has been acting in the role since Ray's departure, oversees the risk and compliance team and will manage CareSuper's relationship with regulators.

Before joining CareSuper in October 2021, Nguyen was head of enterprise risk management at Aware Super and has previously held roles with VicSuper, Mercer and AIA.

"We are delighted to welcome Jean-Luc and Christine to CareSuper's executive leadership team," Lander said.

"Both are highly accomplished in their field, and I am confident that they will bring fresh perspectives and augment the strategic thinking of the fund as CareSuper embarks on the next phase of its growth."

The fund also recently welcomed a new chair in Linda Scott. She replaced Terry Wetherall who had served as chair since 2018.