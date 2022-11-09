CareSuper flags merger with Spirit Super

CareSuper flags merger with Spirit SuperBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022 3:00PM
Read more: CareSuper, Spirit Super, Superannuation, Jason Murray, Julie Lander, Linda Scott, Naomi Edwards
CareSuper and Spirit Super have entered a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a possible merger.
Under the proposed deal, CareSuper and Spirit Super would combine to create a fund with over 500,000 members, and over $45 billion in funds under management (FUM).
In a joint statement, CareSuper chair Linda Scott and chair of Spirit Super Naomi Edwards said: "Both funds have identified a shared common vision to potentially create a mid-sized fund that provides a distinct point of difference in the market."
"Both funds will now undertake extensive due diligence, before any decision is made, to ensure a merger is in the best financial interests for members of both funds."
While the due diligence process is expected to take several months, in the meantime the funds will continue to operate independently with no disruption to operations, Scott and Edwards said.
"Both CareSuper and Spirit Super members can be assured they will be kept informed of any material decisions. There is no change to any aspect of any member's funds, investments, or insurances as a result of this preliminary non-binding MoU," they added.
A spokesperson confirmed the funds have been in discussions for several months now, saying: "Both funds have identified growth as part of their strategic plans. Like most funds, both organisations have kept a watchful eye across the industry to identify potential complementary merger opportunities . In this instance, conversations have progressed with the funds identifying areas where they complement each other and have a shared strategic vision and values."
In another statement, Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said this is an exciting opportunity for both funds. He also told key stakeholders to rest assured that the fund will keep them and its members informed of any material decisions following the due diligence process.
Meanwhile as previously reported on by Industry Moves, in August, outgoing CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander said she was weighing merger partners with a goal of creating a $50 billion fund.
"We are open to mergers as achieving more scale makes us a more competitive and sustainable fund and allows us to keep offering and developing our unique value proposition and true innovation in superannuation," Lander said at the time.
"We are all looking for a broader membership base, so we are focused on growing the fund organically and inorganically."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australia can avoid recession: Outlook
Women-led global equities teams outperform in downturn
Forget BRICs: Skerryvore
AFA posts $273,135 operational loss
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED