Superannuation
CareSuper flags merger with Spirit Super

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022   3:00PM

CareSuper and Spirit Super have entered a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a possible merger.

Under the proposed deal, CareSuper and Spirit Super would combine to create a fund with over 500,000 members, and over $45 billion in funds under management (FUM).

In a joint statement, CareSuper chair Linda Scott and chair of Spirit Super Naomi Edwards said: "Both funds have identified a shared common vision to potentially create a mid-sized fund that provides a distinct point of difference in the market."

"Both funds will now undertake extensive due diligence, before any decision is made, to ensure a merger is in the best financial interests for members of both funds."

While the due diligence process is expected to take several months, in the meantime the funds will continue to operate independently with no disruption to operations, Scott and Edwards said.

"Both CareSuper and Spirit Super members can be assured they will be kept informed of any material decisions. There is no change to any aspect of any member's funds, investments, or insurances as a result of this preliminary non-binding MoU," they added.

A spokesperson confirmed the funds have been in discussions for several months now, saying: "Both funds have identified growth as part of their strategic plans. Like most funds, both organisations have kept a watchful eye across the industry to identify potential complementary merger opportunities . In this instance, conversations have progressed with the funds identifying areas where they complement each other and have a shared strategic vision and values."

In another statement, Spirit Super chief executive Jason Murray said this is an exciting opportunity for both funds. He also told key stakeholders to rest assured that the fund will keep them and its members informed of any material decisions following the due diligence process.

Meanwhile as previously reported on by Industry Moves, in August, outgoing CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander said she was weighing merger partners with a goal of creating a $50 billion fund.

"We are open to mergers as achieving more scale makes us a more competitive and sustainable fund and allows us to keep offering and developing our unique value proposition and true innovation in superannuation," Lander said at the time.

"We are all looking for a broader membership base, so we are focused on growing the fund organically and inorganically."

Read more: CareSuperSpirit SuperSuperannuationJason MurrayJulie LanderLinda ScottNaomi Edwards
VIEW COMMENTS

