CareSuper appoints new chair

A new chair and deputy chair have been named at CareSuper.

Linda Scott has been appointed chair of CareSuper, effective this month. She has served as deputy chair for the last two years.

Scott takes over from Terry Wetherall who served as chair since 2018. He remains on the board as a director.

Scott is currently a councillor on the City of Sydney Council and was formerly deputy Lord Mayor. She also works with the National Reform Federal Council, the Commonwealth government's Regional Banking Taskforce and the NSW Environmental Trust.

"Linda brings in-depth knowledge of culture, governance, risk and advocacy, along with a passion for taking action on climate change," CareSuper said.

Commenting on her appointment, Scott said: "I'm honoured to receive the support of CareSuper's Board to lead our award-winning industry superannuation fund to grow the retirement incomes of more than 220,000 Australians into the future."

"I'm proud CareSuper is looking to the future, with a commitment to net zero carbon emissions across our investment portfolio by 2050, coupled with strong financial performance, including a balanced fund that has demonstrated consistent long-term outperformance."

Replacing her as deputy chair is Jeremy Johnson, a CareSuper director since 2018.

Johnson is currently chair of the Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism Board, is the former chair of the Central Highlands Water Board, and a member of the Ministerial Advisory Council on Skilled Migration, among other roles.

Finally, board director Keith Harvey has retired and Rebecca Girard has been appointed in his place.

Girard is industrial coordinator at the Australian, Municipal, Administrative, Clerical and Services Union Queensland (Services and Northern Administrative) branch and previously sat on the board of Energy Super prior to its merger with LGIAsuper.

"Rebecca brings a wealth of understanding and experience in governance, investment, audit, risk and compliance," CareSuper said.

"I thank both Terry Wetherall AM and Keith Harvey for their significant contributions to CareSuper members. Terry Wetherall's contribution as chair of our award-winning fund has been significant, successfully leading CareSuper through a pandemic to deliver strong returns and benefits for our members," Scott added.