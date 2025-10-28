Newspaper icon
Investment

Canadian pension giant sued over alleged climate failures

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 28 OCT 2025   12:42PM

Four young Canadians are suing the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, claiming the fund breached its duty to invest in their interests by failing to protect their retirement savings from climate risk.

The plaintiffs, Aliya Hirji, Travis Olson, Rav Singh, and Chloe Tse, claim CPP Investments exposed itself and their savings to undue risk of loss by not adequately managing its climate risk.

Their case alleges that the fund has drastically underestimated its potential for financial loss as a result of climate change, saying the fund uses inadequate modelling that "provides implausibly low loss estimates" and fails to consider tipping points and cascading impacts. CPP Investments uses the Morgan Stanley Capital International Climate Value at Risk (MSCI CVaR) model for scenario analysis, which "has been criticised and rejected by other financial actors for not credibly assessing physical risks", the filing states. Critics have included Norges Bank Investment Management, the largest sovereign wealth fund, it notes.

It also claims the fund has failed to appropriately disclose its climate-related financial risks and has misrepresented its carbon footprint by claiming it has declined over time when the fund has "not measured, estimated or reported the overwhelming majority of life cycle emissions (in particular the indirect or end-use 'Scope 3' emissions) related to its portfolio companies from their value chains". It's also alleged the fund is misleading contributors and beneficiaries via its Sustainable Energies portfolio, which launched in 2021, because one-third of the portfolio is invested in fossil fuels.

Further, the filing states that by continuing to invest in fossil fuels, it is "materially contributing to climate-related harms and associated financial risks" for its own funds, particularly in the long term. In 2024, CPP Investments said it had about $24 billion invested in fossil fuels, however the filing states this is likely an underestimation as the fund does not disclose fossil fuels held via its nearly $30 billion in corporate bond investments.

"... CPP Investments could expose Canadians planning to retire after 2050 to dramatically reduced retirement benefits, the need for substantially higher contribution rates, or both," the plaintiffs' law firms Ecojustice and Goldblatt Partners said.

"Despite the legal duty to invest in contributors' best interests, CPP Investments is failing to adequately consider what retirement will look like for Canadians if the world fails to phase out fossil fuels and avert dangerous climate impacts, the case argues.

"It underscores the problematic use of "black box" models in the financial sector, which often trivialise damages, provide inaccurate predictions, and create a dangerous sense of security in the face of catastrophic climate change."

The case also alleges CPP Investments lacks adequate measures to manage climate-related financial risks. In particular, it's alleged CPP Investments has failed to address the systemic risks that climate change poses to the broader financial and economic systems.

The plaintiffs want to see several declarations made against CPP Investments, including that it has breached disclosure obligations by failing to disclose a rationale for reversing its net zero commitment, which it did this year, and failing to disclose its investment-level risk assessments for fossil fuel investments and all its portfolio-level analysis of climate-related financial risks.

CPP Investments is the sixth largest pension fund in the world; more than 22 million Canadians contribute. This is the first time a Canadian manager has been sued for alleged mismanagement of climate risk.

In July 2018, an individual member took super fund Rest to court, claiming it was unclear what the fund was doing in response to climate change. In 2020, the case was dismissed after Rest agreed with the member to do more, including acknowledging that climate change is a direct, material and current financial risk.

