Canadian-based data platform wins ISPT mandate

Industry Super Property Trust has selected SS&C Sylvan for its investment performance measurement system.

SS&C Sylvan will now automate ISPT's financial data ingestion, calculate both time-weighted and money-weighted returns, and provide enhanced analytics on its property portfolios.

"SS&C Sylvan will allow us to customise its strong analytical tools to meet our specific requirements, including decomposing returns into multiple return types and segmenting returns across multiple dimensions," ISPT manager, performance and investor reporting Damien Damiano said.

"The solution's flexible analytics, in addition to its data automation and calculation tools, make Sylvan the best choice for our needs and future growth."

SS&C senior vice president and general manager Christy Bremner said: "We look forward to our collaboration with ISPT and involvement with Australian fund managers to help elevate performance measurement and analysis activities."

In other news, ISPT will invest $150 million in transforming a Melbourne CBD asset, rather than demolishing the building.

The move is in favour of reducing carbon emissions, with the commercial asset of 500 Bourke Street set to become one of ISPT's most sustainable holdings.

The base building will operate on 100% renewable energy and be carbon neutral from day one of construction, with these standards to continue indefinitely.

The final product, scheduled for completion in mid-2023, will be home to TAL, scheduled to move in at the end of 2023.

"By repositioning, rather than demolishing 500 Bourke, we are reaffirming to all of our partners, tenants and investors alike, that our commitment to our ESG principles is a driving force behind every decision we make," ISPT general manager, commercial services Nicole Ward said.

"We, as developers and custodians of the cities in which we live, have a responsibility to take a more environmentally conscious approach to the way we do business."