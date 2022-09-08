Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Canadian-based data platform wins ISPT mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 8 SEP 2022   11:48AM

Industry Super Property Trust has selected SS&C Sylvan for its investment performance measurement system.

SS&C Sylvan will now automate ISPT's financial data ingestion, calculate both time-weighted and money-weighted returns, and provide enhanced analytics on its property portfolios.

"SS&C Sylvan will allow us to customise its strong analytical tools to meet our specific requirements, including decomposing returns into multiple return types and segmenting returns across multiple dimensions," ISPT manager, performance and investor reporting Damien Damiano said.

"The solution's flexible analytics, in addition to its data automation and calculation tools, make Sylvan the best choice for our needs and future growth."

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

SS&C senior vice president and general manager Christy Bremner said: "We look forward to our collaboration with ISPT and involvement with Australian fund managers to help elevate performance measurement and analysis activities."

In other news, ISPT will invest $150 million in transforming a Melbourne CBD asset, rather than demolishing the building.

The move is in favour of reducing carbon emissions, with the commercial asset of 500 Bourke Street set to become one of ISPT's most sustainable holdings.

The base building will operate on 100% renewable energy and be carbon neutral from day one of construction, with these standards to continue indefinitely.

The final product, scheduled for completion in mid-2023, will be home to TAL, scheduled to move in at the end of 2023.

"By repositioning, rather than demolishing 500 Bourke, we are reaffirming to all of our partners, tenants and investors alike, that our commitment to our ESG principles is a driving force behind every decision we make," ISPT general manager, commercial services Nicole Ward said.

"We, as developers and custodians of the cities in which we live, have a responsibility to take a more environmentally conscious approach to the way we do business."

Read more: ISPTSS&C SylvanChristy BremnerDamien DamianoNicole Ward
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HESTA, ISPT ink first direct healthcare property deal
Aware Super establishes dedicated real estate arm, names chief executive
ISPT selects new chief executive
ISPT adds to leadership team
ISPT chief executive steps down
ISPT takes stake in property fund manager
ISPT on track to carbon positive
Trustees Executors awards technology mandate
More super funds make climate commitments
ISPT writes down assets

Editor's Choice

Aware Super launches $7 billion property arm

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
Aware Super has launched its real estate arm and intends to hold $7 billion in assets within five years.

UniSuper appoints ESG manager

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:47AM
UniSuper has appointed Jodie Barns as ESG manager.

Climate skills development needed: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insights from the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures has seen 63% of investment professionals admit their climate skills need developing.

Challenger offers new fixed term annuity

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:32PM
Challenger has launched a new guaranteed fixed three-year term annuity at 4.4% per annum.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.