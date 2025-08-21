Canaccord Genuity buys Wilsons Advisory

Canaccord Genuity Group is acquiring Wilsons Advisory as part of efforts to grow its local operations.

The acquisition has been made via Canaccord Genuity Australia, with the group saying it aligns to its strategy of growing its wealth management business and enhancing its capital markets capabilities.

It added that its national footprint will now be significantly larger, with greater presence across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

The senior management staff of Wilsons will continue to be involved in the business, Canaccord Genuity said.

The combined wealth operations will have $17 billion in fee-generating client assets and about $42 billion in funds under advice. Meantime, the merged capital markets division will provide comprehensive corporate financing and advisory services across industrials, healthcare, technology, and natural resources, as well as research coverage of over 250 companies.

"Our acquisition of Wilsons positions Canaccord Genuity Australia as one of the leading integrated wealth management and capital markets firms in Australia, differentiated by scale, deep local expertise and global reach, and we look forward to bringing our teams together," Canaccord Genuity Australia chief executive Marcus Freeman said.

"By uniting our complementary strengths and increasing the scale of our operations, we expect to substantially enhance our value proposition and product suite for our wealth management and capital markets clients."

Meantime, Wilsons Advisory chief executive Brad Gale said the two entities are strategically aligned and have a shared vision for growth.

"By combining our strengths, we are building a powerful Australian wealth management and capital markets business with greater scale, broader capabilities, and a stronger platform to support our clients while creating more opportunities for our people," Gale said.

The transaction is expected to be finalised later this year.