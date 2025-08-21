Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Canaccord Genuity buys Wilsons Advisory

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 AUG 2025   12:37PM

Canaccord Genuity Group is acquiring Wilsons Advisory as part of efforts to grow its local operations.

The acquisition has been made via Canaccord Genuity Australia, with the group saying it aligns to its strategy of growing its wealth management business and enhancing its capital markets capabilities.

It added that its national footprint will now be significantly larger, with greater presence across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

The senior management staff of Wilsons will continue to be involved in the business, Canaccord Genuity said.

The combined wealth operations will have $17 billion in fee-generating client assets and about $42 billion in funds under advice. Meantime, the merged capital markets division will provide comprehensive corporate financing and advisory services across industrials, healthcare, technology, and natural resources, as well as research coverage of over 250 companies.

"Our acquisition of Wilsons positions Canaccord Genuity Australia as one of the leading integrated wealth management and capital markets firms in Australia, differentiated by scale, deep local expertise and global reach, and we look forward to bringing our teams together," Canaccord Genuity Australia chief executive Marcus Freeman said.

"By uniting our complementary strengths and increasing the scale of our operations, we expect to substantially enhance our value proposition and product suite for our wealth management and capital markets clients."

Meantime, Wilsons Advisory chief executive Brad Gale said the two entities are strategically aligned and have a shared vision for growth.

"By combining our strengths, we are building a powerful Australian wealth management and capital markets business with greater scale, broader capabilities, and a stronger platform to support our clients while creating more opportunities for our people," Gale said.

The transaction is expected to be finalised later this year.

Read more: Wilsons AdvisoryCanaccord Genuity AustraliaCanaccord Genuity GroupBrad GaleMarcus Freeman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Centaur goes self-licensed, appoints former dealer group head
Pengana establishes capital markets arm, hires
Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP
Advice group adds to leadership
Wilsons adds to board
Wilsons starts Canberra office
How to make sense of reporting season
International firm acquires advice group
Former CBA Private advisers join Wilsons
Former UBS multi-asset expert joins boutique

Editor's Choice

Canaccord Genuity buys Wilsons Advisory

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Canaccord Genuity Group is acquiring Wilsons Advisory as part of efforts to grow its local operations.

Insignia Financial back in the black

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After reporting a $185 million loss last year, Insignia Financial has clawed its way back to a $16.1 million profit in FY25.

Salter Brothers acquires Causeway AM

ELIZA BAVIN
Salter Brothers has acquired Causeway Asset Management saying the combined capability has already garnered interest from several investment partners.

VG1 replaces investment manager, books massive loss

KARREN VERGARA
VG1 Partners Global Investments (VG1) appointed a new investment manager after booking an operating loss of $17.6 million and delivering net portfolio returns of -3% for the last financial year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media