Investment

CalPERS, CalSTRS face fossil fuels ban

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 21 FEB 2022   12:45PM

Two of the world's largest pension funds could be forced to divest all fossil fuel companies and be banned from making any further investments under a new bill.

The Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill to advance California Climate Goals was introduced into the California state Senate last week by Senator Lena A. Gonzalez.

If passed, the legislation will force the California Public Employees' Retirement System and the California State Teachers' Retirement System to divest an estimated combined US$10 billion invested in companies on the Carbon Underground 200 list. The list comprises publicly-owned companies expected to contribute the highest future emissions from their coal, oil, and gas reserves. It will also ban the pension funds from making any future investments in those same companies.

Similar steps have been taken by state-based pension funds elsewhere in the US, including in New York and Maine.

This bill follows previous legislation passed in 2015 that saw the funds forced to divest thermal coal holdings "because dying industries do not qualify as financially responsible investments".

It would also align the funds' investment strategies to the efforts already made by California, including US$15 billion spent last year across drought response, clean energy, transport and the like.

In a virtual press conference, Gonzalez said that while California has made great progress on climate goals, "we are also unfortunately faced with the contradictory and incongruent fact that our state's two largest employee pension funds use their enormous investment power to finance the very companies that are driving climate change".

The press conference heard that many of the funds' member unions have passed divestment resolutions, such as the California Federation of Teachers and 14 chapters of the California Teachers Association.

Also appearing at the conference, Fossil Free California coordinating director Miriam Eide said: "These pension funds are attempting to leverage their massive influence by engaging with the fossil fuel industry but in doing so are giving tacit support to these companies..."

"For over eight years, teachers, state workers and students have called for their pensions to divest from fossil fuels. Many of CalPERS's and CalSTRS's own beneficiaries experience severe health impacts every day because they live near fossil fuel extraction operations or have endured drought or survived wildfires drive by climate change."

She also cited a 2019 study that found if the pension funds had divested fossil fuel holdings in 2010, CalSTRS would have netted an additional US$5.5 billion by 2019 and CalPERS would have added US$11.9 billion.

"With the combined investment power of over US$700 billion, CalSTRS and CalPERS can make powerful and impactful, meaningful decisions in the management of millions of teachers and state employee pensions, many of whom have voiced their desire and concern for their funds to no longer be used to exasperate the issues of climate change," Gonzalez said.

CalPERS and CalSTRS are the two largest, non-federal public pension funds in the US, with about US$469 billion and US$327 billion in assets, respectively.

CalPERSCalSTRSCarbon Underground
GigSuper folds, administrator takes over

KARREN VERGARA
Startup superannuation fund GigSuper is now in administration less than five years after it launched.

Iress restructures investment management, advice roles

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
Iress has made two senior roles in investment management and financial advice redundant amid a restructure and hired two new executives who came from AMP and a fintech.

SMSF sector grows 11%: ATO stats

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
The latest annual figures from the ATO show the SMSF sector bounced back from the horrors of COVID-19 to add $80 billion in the year to 30 June 2021.

Goldman Sachs appoints alternatives head

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:56AM
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has appointed a managing director to lead its alternatives capital markets and strategy group in Australia and New Zealand.

