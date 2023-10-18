Calls for paid menopause leave gather momentum

Aware Super will now offer employees paid menopause leave, as the Finance Sector Union (FSU) launches an industry-wide survey on the impact of menopause and menstruation in the workplace in tandem with World Menopause Day.

The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees previously found about 45% of women under 55 are exiting the workforce early due to illness, injury, or disability. Menopause specifically is estimated to cost female workers about $17 billion in lost earnings and superannuation each year.

More recently, researchers at Macquarie Business School found 10% of women who retire early do so due to menopause, and it costs Australian companies about $10 billion a year in terms of recruitment and productivity.

Describing it as "one of the last remaining workplace taboos", Aware Super is introducing paid menopause leave to its employees, effective November 1. The policy allows 10 days of leave per financial year, to be used for attending appointments, treatment, or for self-care in managing symptoms of menopause.

Almost one-third of Aware Super's female employees are aged 45-60, the fund said, adding that research shows women experiencing symptoms of menopause typically take as much as 40% more leave days.

"This new benefit is just part of a comprehensive suite of initiatives, training and resources that Aware Super is rolling out in order to raise awareness of the impact of menopause in the workplace and aim to support people who might either be dealing with these impacts or are people leaders of those employees," Aware Super said.

"Aware Super is committed to closing the gender retirement gap in Australia and also within our organisation. This focus on supporting the impacts of menopause in the workplace is just one of our gender equity policies to achieve that goal."

In introducing the policy, Aware Super becomes just the third superannuation fund to offer this form of leave. Cbus offers its workers 12 days of paid menopause and menstrual leave, while Future Super - the first fund to introduce such a policy - offers six paid leave days a year.

With a membership that is 75% female, the FSU began campaigning for paid menopause and menstrual leave in 2021. In addition to Cbus, it has also secured the same entitlements for Police Bank workers. Meanwhile, NAB's enterprise agreement includes access to workplace flexibilities for workers experiencing symptoms.

"The FSU fundamentally believes that employers should provide conditions that allow all workers to participate equally in the workforce. Some workers need more support than others to participate equally," FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano told Financial Standard.

"Paid menopause and menstrual leave allows workers who suffer severe symptoms the support they need to participate in the workforce on an equal footing to workers who are fortunate enough not to suffer these symptoms."

Marking World Menopause Day, the FSU today launched its first ever survey on the impact of menopause and menstruation on finance workers. The survey is open to all workers in financial services, regardless of whether they're a member of the union. Based on similar surveys conducted in the UK, the aim is to better understand the extent to which those working in finance in Australia are seeing their output or ability to work impacted by symptoms of menopause or menstruation.

Questions in the survey include whether workers would use a dedicated allocation of leave to deal with symptoms; how much sick leave they've taken to do so; whether they've previously requested flexibility from their employer to manage symptoms; the typical menopause symptoms experienced and frequency; and whether a worker's experience with menopause means they're more likely to retire early or less likely to apply for a promotion.

"The finance industry has a stubbornly high gender pay gap of 28% and providing workers with menopause and menstrual leave may be one of the missing links to drive down the gender pay gap," Angrisano said.

Citing findings from the UK study the FSU's survey is based on, Angrisano said one in four finance workers who suffer from menopausal symptoms choose to retire early rather than ask their employer for flexibilities to manage their symptoms.

"Providing workplace flexibility and paid leave to assist workers manage their menopausal symptoms should keep older workers in the workforce for longer," she said.

"Half the finance workforce will experience either menstruation or menopause or both. A small fraction of these workers experience severe symptoms and the provision of workplace flexibility and paid leave to support these workers is the right thing to do."