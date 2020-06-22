Calls for index industry disruption

Morningstar has called for disruption in the index industry, arguing investors, financial advisers and asset managers have much to gain from a more diversified market.

This sector of the asset management industry needs more competition, especially when it comes to market exposure or beta benchmarks, Morningstar index strategist Dan Lefkovitz argued.

While structural drivers such as changing adviser business models, increased regulation and growing cost-consciousness have forced asset management fees down, the indexed industry has escaped relatively unharmed, he said.

"The shift from active to passive management has greatly benefitted providers of the indexes that serve as both benchmarks and investment strategies," Lefkovitz said.

"As the industry has consolidated, the dominant index players have exercised pricing power, raising licensing fees beyond the rate of inflation."

He argues that rising index-licensing fees are unjustified, as the prices managers charge do not correlate with the value they add.

"While creating an index isn't simple, the end products tend to be undifferentiated, at least on the traditional beta side," Lefkovitz said.

"Two benchmarks that define the investable universe for a market or market segment are likely to look and act similarly."

Weighting constituents of an index in proportion to their size leads to comparable returns between different providers, he said.

This relates to both global equities and bond markets too, Lefkovitz said, arguing that indexes that focus on the same market produce similar returns. Thus, beta indexes can be used interchangeably and fees should be reflective of this, he said.

He noted there had been various signs of disruption over recent years, including Vanguard switching benchmarks on 22 index funds and ETFs in 2012, asset managers opting to self-index, and Morningstar launching the open indexes project.

"The benefits of using a neutral third-party benchmark are clear: Independence matters when it comes to benchmarking," Lefkovitz said.

"But what's important is choosing the most appropriate benchmark, not the most well-known."

Investors, advisers and asset managers will all gain by having more choice among indexes, he said.

"Benchmarks have immense utility as analytical tools: They help investors understand risk and return, assemble diversified portfolios, and measure performance," Lefkovitz said.

"Not only will increased competition lower costs, it will also provide a more robust tool kit with which to power investment decision-making."