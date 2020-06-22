NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Calls for index industry disruption
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 22 JUN 2020   12:17PM

Morningstar has called for disruption in the index industry, arguing investors, financial advisers and asset managers have much to gain from a more diversified market.

This sector of the asset management industry needs more competition, especially when it comes to market exposure or beta benchmarks, Morningstar index strategist Dan Lefkovitz argued.

While structural drivers such as changing adviser business models, increased regulation and growing cost-consciousness have forced asset management fees down, the indexed industry has escaped relatively unharmed, he said.

"The shift from active to passive management has greatly benefitted providers of the indexes that serve as both benchmarks and investment strategies," Lefkovitz said.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

"As the industry has consolidated, the dominant index players have exercised pricing power, raising licensing fees beyond the rate of inflation."

He argues that rising index-licensing fees are unjustified, as the prices managers charge do not correlate with the value they add.

"While creating an index isn't simple, the end products tend to be undifferentiated, at least on the traditional beta side," Lefkovitz said.

"Two benchmarks that define the investable universe for a market or market segment are likely to look and act similarly."

Weighting constituents of an index in proportion to their size leads to comparable returns between different providers, he said.

This relates to both global equities and bond markets too, Lefkovitz said, arguing that indexes that focus on the same market produce similar returns. Thus, beta indexes can be used interchangeably and fees should be reflective of this, he said.

He noted there had been various signs of disruption over recent years, including Vanguard switching benchmarks on 22 index funds and ETFs in 2012, asset managers opting to self-index, and Morningstar launching the open indexes project.

"The benefits of using a neutral third-party benchmark are clear: Independence matters when it comes to benchmarking," Lefkovitz said.

"But what's important is choosing the most appropriate benchmark, not the most well-known."

Investors, advisers and asset managers will all gain by having more choice among indexes, he said.

"Benchmarks have immense utility as analytical tools: They help investors understand risk and return, assemble diversified portfolios, and measure performance," Lefkovitz said.

"Not only will increased competition lower costs, it will also provide a more robust tool kit with which to power investment decision-making."

Read more: MorningstarDan LefkovitzVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Vanguard taps former industry fund boss
Fed buys up BlackRock ETFs
Best equities funds to May end
Australia lagging on robo-advice
Global ETF leaders push for reform
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
ESG investing to remain strong through pandemic
Behavioural tools to limit losses, fear
Morningstar downgrades two Vanguard funds to neutral
Editor's Choice
ISA responds to calls for SG freeze
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Industry Super Australia has labelled a band of MPs "out of touch", after they called for increases to the super guarantee to be put on ice or scrapped completely.
ATO data heaps pressure on ASIC's SMSF fact sheet
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:43PM
New ATO data has brought ASIC's SMSF expense fact sheet under renewed pressure.
Challenger raising $300m, to add IG bonds
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Challenger is raising up to $300 million to add to its balance sheet and will invest further in investment grade fixed income.
Sydney boutique research head steps down
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Sydney hedge fund VGI Partners' Douglas Tynan is stepping down from his executive roles but will stay on the board and remain an investor in the boutique's funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0g5FG0AZ