Calls for broad default life insurance system

There have been renewed calls from the country's major life insurers and adviser groups for a reset of the life insurance sector to allow for greater access.

The Choice and Assess to Life Insurance (CALI) campaign, includes members from AIA, MLC Life, TAL and Zurich plus the Association of Financial Advisers and Financial Planning Association of Australia.

A research paper released by the group said Australia needs a broad 'default' life insurance system plus a diversity of distribution mechanisms to address individual needs.

"The solution is not to continue to erode advised support for those Australians who need to make informed decisions about their life insurance needs without any alternative channel that can provide the necessary personal advice and support," the report said.

"To proceed otherwise puts Australia at odds with every other international market - and places Australian families at significant financial and wellbeing risk."

The report said it benefits no one if life insurance becomes a product only available to those from a higher socio-economic background.

"The Australian government, the regulators, the life insurance industry and all other stakeholders need to agree on a shared vision and reform roadmap for life insurance that meets the Australian community's expectations that they will be able to access affordable individual risk products," it said.

The paper argues the government and regulators need to find the right balance to facilitate access to the benefits of life insurance benefits for all Australians.

"This means protecting existing models of insurance and insurance distribution, while also encouraging the development new, innovative products, services and channels," the report said.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, the opposite is the case. Recent policy and regulatory changes and others currently being consider threaten to make insurance harder for Australians to access."

It said for many Australians financial advice is critical in making the correct life insurance decision but said the model with which this had traditionally been done is no longer viable.

"Traditionally this advice has been funded by a commission paid by a life insurer to a client, meaning the advice component comes at no upfront cost to the customer. While this model has worked well, over time community concerns about commissions have arisen, concerns that are justified and need to be addressed," it said.

"Recent regulatory reforms have introduced consumer protections to better align the interests of advisers and their clients by capping commissions and introducing clawback arrangements. Early signs are that these mechanisms are proving effective."

The report argues that policy-makers and regulators should strive for the equity of access commissions can bring, while recognizing the explicit best interest duty and well-resourced regulatory infrastructure.

"Without a balanced regulatory approach, more Australians will find themselves in a situation where, if they cannot pay for an adviser, they will have either inadequate or no life insurance," it said.