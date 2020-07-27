NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Calls for broad default life insurance system
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 27 JUL 2020   11:56AM

There have been renewed calls from the country's major life insurers and adviser groups for a reset of the life insurance sector to allow for greater access.

The Choice and Assess to Life Insurance (CALI) campaign, includes members from AIA, MLC Life, TAL and Zurich plus the Association of Financial Advisers and Financial Planning Association of Australia.

A research paper released by the group said Australia needs a broad 'default' life insurance system plus a diversity of distribution mechanisms to address individual needs.

"The solution is not to continue to erode advised support for those Australians who need to make informed decisions about their life insurance needs without any alternative channel that can provide the necessary personal advice and support," the report said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"To proceed otherwise puts Australia at odds with every other international market - and places Australian families at significant financial and wellbeing risk."

The report said it benefits no one if life insurance becomes a product only available to those from a higher socio-economic background.

"The Australian government, the regulators, the life insurance industry and all other stakeholders need to agree on a shared vision and reform roadmap for life insurance that meets the Australian community's expectations that they will be able to access affordable individual risk products," it said.

The paper argues the government and regulators need to find the right balance to facilitate access to the benefits of life insurance benefits for all Australians.

"This means protecting existing models of insurance and insurance distribution, while also encouraging the development new, innovative products, services and channels," the report said.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, the opposite is the case. Recent policy and regulatory changes and others currently being consider threaten to make insurance harder for Australians to access."

It said for many Australians financial advice is critical in making the correct life insurance decision but said the model with which this had traditionally been done is no longer viable.

"Traditionally this advice has been funded by a commission paid by a life insurer to a client, meaning the advice component comes at no upfront cost to the customer. While this model has worked well, over time community concerns about commissions have arisen, concerns that are justified and need to be addressed," it said.

"Recent regulatory reforms have introduced consumer protections to better align the interests of advisers and their clients by capping commissions and introducing clawback arrangements. Early signs are that these mechanisms are proving effective."

The report argues that policy-makers and regulators should strive for the equity of access commissions can bring, while recognizing the explicit best interest duty and well-resourced regulatory infrastructure.

"Without a balanced regulatory approach, more Australians will find themselves in a situation where, if they cannot pay for an adviser, they will have either inadequate or no life insurance," it said.

Read more: AIAAssociation of Financial AdvisersChoiceFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaMLC LifeTALZurich
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AFA, FPA share bleak view of industry
Hume calls out ERS fake news
Research slams ADL definition
Insurance premiums soar at Qantas Super
APRA intervention blindsided AFA, FPA taskforce
Qantas Super awards insurance mandate
FPA, TPB to share information
FPA Congress moves online
FPA accuses ASIC of price gauging
2020 MAX Award winners named
Editor's Choice
Investment strategies need to change: GSFM
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
A number of factors have contributed to the current economic uncertainty, and investment strategies need to adapt to the 'new normal', according to GSFM and its fund manager partners Payden & Rygel, Munro Partners and Redpoint Investment Management.
SMSFA, FSC call for infrastructure investment access
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:42AM
The SMSF Association and the Financial Services Council (FSC) are calling for self-managed super funds to have access to unitised, liquid infrastructure investments as a way of generating economic growth.
Aussie investors unhappy with pandemic performance
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:39AM
Australian investors are considerably more dissatisfied with portfolio performance than their global peers, according to bfinance's mid-year Asset Owner Survey.
Garry Laurence to depart Perpetual
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Perpetual Investment Management is handing over Garry Laurence-led global shares strategies to the investors at its US acquisition Barrow Hanley.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ADdNaCs5