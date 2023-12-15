Caddick SMSF clients should recoup all funds: Lawyer

While there are good indications that Melissa Caddick's victims will recoup most of their funds, the lawyer spearheading the latest class action believes that SMSF clients should get all their money back.

Michael Chapman, a director at Melbourne-based law firm Mackay Chapman, told Financial Standard that SMSF auditors failed in their duties, and if they had not failed in those duties, his clients would not have suffered any loss.

"Our role - acting only on behalf of the SMSFs, not the individual victims - is to attempt to recover the rest," he said.

"Indications from the receivers are that victims are likely to get back from the receivership alone, in the order of 35 to 40 cents in the dollar. For a Ponzi scheme that is quite a remarkable result and a credit to the receivers."

Mackay Chapman acted on behalf of one client during the receivership of Maliver and Caddick's property.

While liquidators distributed $3 million to victims in August, it is purported that Caddick fleeced investors, family, and friends of more than $23 million.

During the process of acting for that client, the law firm identified various matters and concerns in the way that the money was invested on behalf of the SMSF.

"That led us to examine what role the auditors had in picking up on fraudulent documents prepared by Caddick and provided ultimately to the auditors for their review," he said.

Upon completing its role in the receivership, Chapman began examining the prospect of a claim against the auditors by all the SMSFs that invested with Maliver on the assumption they experienced the same issues as his client.

"Our Statement of Claim makes it clear that there are multiple occasions in which auditors ought to have, if they discharged their duties properly, established that the fraud had been perpetrated on the victims," Chapman said.

"Auditors are the gatekeepers to the superannuation system. We rely on them to pick up on fraud and errors, and they should rightly be held to account if they don't uphold the standards that we expect of them."

Many of Caddick's clients, which included non-SMSF clients, were given fake CommSec statements with Commonwealth Bank logos showing the shares she claimed to have invested in on their behalf.

"Those documents have been shown by the receivers to be fraudulent," Chapman points out.

"Among other things, the CommSec accounts did not have the right number of digits. Authentic accounts usually have eight digits, while Caddick's accounts had six digits. Another example is that the GST line in those statements often didn't add up."

The class action argues that at least one auditor should have at least noticed a discrepancy from the time Caddick started her operation in 2012 to 2020 when she disappeared.

One client in Mackay Chapman's lawsuit, who was retired, saw life savings disappear thanks to Caddick, who operated Maliver without an AFSL and used another company's licence without authorisation.

The client received a small proportion back and will receive more back from the receivers in due course, Chapman said.

"But the client had to go back to work. There are many other investors who are in a similar position. They effectively have lost their life savings and have to start again. Many of these investors were retirees or were approaching retirement. So, the timing of losing their super through their SMSF was regrettable," he said.

ASIC and the Australian Taxation Office jointly regulate the SMSF sector; the ATO has the role of auditing SMSF auditors.

Financial adviser misconduct in the SMSF space is rife. One example is former adviser Terence Rio Nugara was jailed for stealing SMSF clients' money to the tune of $10 million. Meanwhile, ASIC continues to crackdown on dodgy SMSF auditors.

Chapman said: "We hope that the case sets an example for auditor duties going forward. We don't mean to suggest that the issues we identified against auditors in this case apply to all auditors operating in Australia, or particularly SMSF auditors."

"But it is applying sunlight to an area in which there has been significant concerns in recent times."

The proceedings started in September, while limited procedural steps have taken place.

The case management hearing has been adjourned to February 21.