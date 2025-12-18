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BUSSQ investment chief exits

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 18 DEC 2025   2:28PM
The Queensland industry fund is searching for a new CIO following the departure of Peter Laity, who led the investment team for over three years.

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