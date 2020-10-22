Bumpy quarter for AMP

AMP has reported a tough September quarter that saw several clients exit, leaving many business units with lower cash flows.

The latest quarterly update shows subsidiary AMP Capital lost $1.1 billion as a result of client redemptions and "run-off of legacy business" related to AMP Life. Average assets under management reduced to $189.8 billion from $191.9 billion in June 2020.

ESSSuper, Legalsuper and QSuper were some of the big clients that severed ties with the group in the last six months. Overall, Australian wealth management had net outflows of $1.95 billion.

The New Zealand Wealth management arm on the other hand saw AUM marginally increase to $11.8 billion. Net cash outflows stood at $13 million.

AMP Bank recorded a $52 million inflow, bringing deposits to $17 billion, which offset lower retail deposits.

Wealth management platform North was a source of growth. Some $818 million of funds came in; $196 million came from external financial advisers.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said the business has performed resiliently through the challenges of COVID-19 and a period of internal change in the third quarter.

"Our people have continued to face into the disruption, remaining focused on supporting our clients through programs such as the early release of super, and by providing financial advice to those who need it."

AMP's three-year turnaround strategy is now moving into its second year. De Ferrari said the firm is accelerating the business transformation, and continuing to mitigate legacy issues including the client remediation program which is on track to finalise in 2021.

"Our portfolio review, announced in this quarter, is progressing in parallel and being managed without delay to our transformation," he said.

An on-market share buyback remains on hold during the portfolio review.