NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Bumpy quarter for AMP
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 22 OCT 2020   12:36PM

AMP has reported a tough September quarter that saw several clients exit, leaving many business units with lower cash flows.

The latest quarterly update shows subsidiary AMP Capital lost $1.1 billion as a result of client redemptions and "run-off of legacy business" related to AMP Life. Average assets under management reduced to $189.8 billion from $191.9 billion in June 2020.

ESSSuper, Legalsuper and QSuper were some of the big clients that severed ties with the group in the last six months. Overall, Australian wealth management had net outflows of $1.95 billion.

The New Zealand Wealth management arm on the other hand saw AUM marginally increase to $11.8 billion. Net cash outflows stood at $13 million.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

AMP Bank recorded a $52 million inflow, bringing deposits to $17 billion, which offset lower retail deposits.

Wealth management platform North was a source of growth. Some $818 million of funds came in; $196 million came from external financial advisers.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari said the business has performed resiliently through the challenges of COVID-19 and a period of internal change in the third quarter.

"Our people have continued to face into the disruption, remaining focused on supporting our clients through programs such as the early release of super, and by providing financial advice to those who need it."

AMP's three-year turnaround strategy is now moving into its second year. De Ferrari said the firm is accelerating the business transformation, and continuing to mitigate legacy issues including the client remediation program which is on track to finalise in 2021.

"Our portfolio review, announced in this quarter, is progressing in parallel and being managed without delay to our transformation," he said.

An on-market share buyback remains on hold during the portfolio review.

Read more: AMPAMP BankAMP CapitalFrancesco De Ferrari
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP, former employee settle
AMP awards mandate to BlackRock
AMP Capital launches infra debt strategy
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
AMP names incidents, issues lead
Ratings deteriorate at AMP
Sexual harassment rife in financial services: O'Neill
AMP Capital buys digital infrastructure firm
AMP flags redundancies
AMP Capital sells clean energy company
Editor's Choice
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
KANIKA SOOD
At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.
IFM Investors executive director departs
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mAr8fmkV