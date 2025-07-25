Bullock reaffirms RBA's 'gradual easing' policy

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock has reaffirmed the central bank's policy of gradually easing interest rates, as economists continue to price in a cut next month.

Speaking at the Anika Foundation Fundraising Lunch, Bullock said the central bank's goals of low and stable inflation and full employment are closely linked, so the focus is on bringing inflation down in a relatively gradual way so as to limit the easing in labour market conditions.

"Much of the rebalancing of demand and supply in the labour market that has occurred in recent years has been reflected in declines in job vacancies, hours worked and voluntary job switching. There are many ways the labour market can adjust. The RBA doesn't 'target' a specific outcome, like a certain unemployment rate or number of job losses, to reach full employment," Bullock said.

"Monetary policy cannot control how the adjustment happens, but if it can occur while keeping employment strong - and even growing - that is a great outcome for workers, families, communities and the economy.

"In the end, the best way to promote the economic welfare of Australians is by achieving low and stable inflation alongside full employment. And that is what the board is constantly striving for."

Commonwealth Bank economist Harry Ottley said despite the RBA's more dovish stance, he still expects an interest rate cut in August.

"We see a cut in August as clearly the most likely result," Ottley said.

"One reason we remain comfortable with a cut in August as our base case is the minutes released earlier this week came very close to offering forward guidance."

The RBA minutes said: "All members agreed that, based on the information currently available, the outlook was for underlying inflation to decline further in year-ended terms, warranting some additional reduction in interest rates over time. The focus at this meeting was on the appropriate timing and extent of further easing, against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty."

Ottley said the RBA's outlook for inflation to decline further suggests an August rate cut is on the cards.

"The governor also was at pains in the post-meeting press conference to convey the surprise pause was about timing rather than direction. And the board knew there were upside risks to the quarterly inflation print when they met a few weeks ago," Ottley said.

"Our read of the communication is that the bar not to cut is high. Provided trimmed mean CPI continues to decline in year-ended terms, the board should be confident enough to remove a bit more restrictiveness."