Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Bullock reaffirms RBA's 'gradual easing' policy

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUL 2025   12:36PM

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock has reaffirmed the central bank's policy of gradually easing interest rates, as economists continue to price in a cut next month.

Speaking at the Anika Foundation Fundraising Lunch, Bullock said the central bank's goals of low and stable inflation and full employment are closely linked, so the focus is on bringing inflation down in a relatively gradual way so as to limit the easing in labour market conditions.

"Much of the rebalancing of demand and supply in the labour market that has occurred in recent years has been reflected in declines in job vacancies, hours worked and voluntary job switching. There are many ways the labour market can adjust. The RBA doesn't 'target' a specific outcome, like a certain unemployment rate or number of job losses, to reach full employment," Bullock said.

"Monetary policy cannot control how the adjustment happens, but if it can occur while keeping employment strong - and even growing - that is a great outcome for workers, families, communities and the economy.

"In the end, the best way to promote the economic welfare of Australians is by achieving low and stable inflation alongside full employment. And that is what the board is constantly striving for."

Commonwealth Bank economist Harry Ottley said despite the RBA's more dovish stance, he still expects an interest rate cut in August.

"We see a cut in August as clearly the most likely result," Ottley said.

"One reason we remain comfortable with a cut in August as our base case is the minutes released earlier this week came very close to offering forward guidance."

The RBA minutes said: "All members agreed that, based on the information currently available, the outlook was for underlying inflation to decline further in year-ended terms, warranting some additional reduction in interest rates over time. The focus at this meeting was on the appropriate timing and extent of further easing, against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty."

Ottley said the RBA's outlook for inflation to decline further suggests an August rate cut is on the cards.

"The governor also was at pains in the post-meeting press conference to convey the surprise pause was about timing rather than direction. And the board knew there were upside risks to the quarterly inflation print when they met a few weeks ago," Ottley said.

"Our read of the communication is that the bar not to cut is high. Provided trimmed mean CPI continues to decline in year-ended terms, the board should be confident enough to remove a bit more restrictiveness."

Read more: Michele BullockReserve Bank of AustraliaHarry OttleyAnika Foundation Fundraising Lunch
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

How will Trump's tariffs impact the RBA?
Private debt leads fixed income returns: Research
Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA
Investors 'ignoring' volatility: Schroders
Chalmers unveils reforms to enhance RBA transparency
Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses
RBA delivers 'confounding' rates decision
RBA interest rate cut expected
RBA powers deemed 'last resort' for critical financial infrastructure fallout
Inflation continues to drop, calls for RBA cut grow

Editor's Choice

Cbus deputy chief executive resigns

ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus will be on the hunt for a new deputy chief executive as Marianne Walker resigns.

Macquarie suffers first strike on pay package

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Group suffered its first strike against its remuneration report at the annual general meeting yesterday, with 25.4% of shareholders expressing their dissatisfaction.

Treasury opens consult on non-compete reforms

ELIZA BAVIN
Treasury is looking into whether it will extend the ban on non-compete clauses to include high-income workers.

Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC has banned another two former financial advisers of MWL Financial Services that were involved in investing clients' superannuation into the Shield Master Fund, as well as other breaches of obligations.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media