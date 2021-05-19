Budget no cure for hangover from last one

An Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees policy expert has laid out just how much work super funds have ahead of them in dealing with the last two federal budgets.

AIST head of advocacy Mel Birks updated the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds on what the latest federal budget changes mean for super funds, saying they are nothing compared to those included in its predecessor.

The removal of the $450 income threshold, lower age for downsizer contributions and changes to the First Home Saver Super Scheme were the big changes in the budget.

The work test is also proposed to be abolished for those aged between 67 and 64 years and market-linked legacy products will be able to be transferred into an accumulation account without exceeding the contribution cap.

But it's what was not in the budget that Birks said was disappointing. There was nothing for paid parental leave, no adjustment to the low-income super tax offset, nothing to address the COVID-19 super gap, the gender super gap or the concerns of older, single women who are currently retiring into poverty.

"You get super paid when you're on paid annual leave, why not when you're on parental leave?" she said.

"Let's talk about last year's budget though, because we're still dealing with it," Birks said, referring to the Your Future, Your Super changes introduced in the FY 21 budget. These changes are yet to be passed into law.

"We had Parliament sit last week and they didn't get to the Your Future, Your Super debate," Birks said.

She explained that AIST is of the view that the Your Future, Your Super policy changes are not in the best interests of super members.

The performance test relating to trustee-directed products will not apply to up to 40% of the super savings (FUM) in Choice products.

If funds fail performance tests, members will have to be written to in paper and emailed by the fund with a letter informing members of the failure using a pre-written letter that is three pages long.

Stapling is also a concern to AIST, with Birks saying there is a real possibility that many people will be stapled to underperforming funds.

And another part of the legislation could be a massive logistical issue for funds.

The Annual Member Meeting (AMM) Notice requirements that are part of Your Future, Your Super will mean funds have to disclose remuneration, marketing expenses, political donations, industry bodies and related parties.

"There are implementation issues that must be addressed should government proceed with this requirement. These include constraints around the timeframes to produce required materials, and the associated costs incurred in producing and distributing the materials," AIST said in its submission on the Your Future, Your Super legislation.

Beside the fact that members need to be contacted within six months of the end of financial year and at least 21 days before the AMM and some funds don't have current contact details for up to 30% of members, there are even more issues.

"The list of required documents is lengthy and in order to manage costs funds are likely to have to decide between delaying their annual member statement mail-out (generally occurring in August/September) to allow the annual report to be finalised,or incurring the cost of two whole-of-membership communications. Final and audited accounts are generally signed off by the end of September but then need to be added to the printed document which can take a number of weeks," AIST said.

"An additional concern is that the cost of producing and distributing the required materials to members, along with the AMM notice, is likely to be significant... A profit-to-member fund estimated in a submission to the Senate Economics Legislation Committee that the cost of organising and hosting an electronic annual member meeting for nearly two million members may be up to $5.9 million. The cost is likely to be significant for almost all super funds."

Birks added that she expects the future could hold more policies that AIST thinks are not sensible ideas. For example, she theorised that there could be another early release-style program or a more radical use of super for buying homes than the First Home Super Saver Scheme.