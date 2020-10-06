NEWS
Executive Appointments
Budget boosts female participation
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   8:59PM

This year's federal budget will help advance gender parity in the workforce and uphold the financial security of women, which has been knocked back by the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is making sure women are not left behind in the budget, promising $240 million to ensure their workforce participation reverts to its pre-COVID-19 record high.

Australian women made up the majority of those who lost their jobs during this crisis, he said, noting that females and young workers suffered most acutely in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

Between May and August around 270,000 females regained employment compared to 190,000 males.

"As the health restrictions have eased, these jobs have started to come back, with 60% of the 458,000 jobs created since May filled by women," Frydenberg said.

Some of the $240.4 million budgeted over the next five years via the Women's Economic Security Statement will support new cadetships and apprenticeships for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The government will also create jobs, encourage entrepreneurialism, and ensure the safety of women at work and at home.

"The 2020 Women's Economic Security Statement will create more opportunities and choices for women, not just for the recovery but for generations ahead."

Women will be supported through a range of initiatives, which include:

  • Giving Women@Work Plan $50 million to scale up the Women's Leadership and Development Program to support women's job creation, particularly in male-dominated industries;
  • Establishing Respect@Work Council to help address sexual harassment in the workplace;
  • Expanding the Boosting Female Founders initiative to support 282 start-ups and 4300 mentoring engagements for female entrepreneurs;
  • Providing $25.1 million over five years to assist 500 women into STEM careers through the STEM Industry Cadetship or Advanced Apprenticeship; and
  • Allocating $10 million to the Women in STEM and Entrepreneurship (WISE) grants program to deliver at least 20 additional projects to increase women's participation in the STEM sector.
Elsewhere, for women with ovarian cancer, Frydenberg announced that Lynparza, a type of medical treatment, will no longer cost $140,000 per course.

Patients will now access the medicine at $6.60 per script for concession card holders and around $41 per script for general patients, he said.

About 9000 individuals will be eligible for Parental Leave Pay and 3500 for Dad and Partner Pay.

"This change will extend the work test period from 13 months prior to the birth or adoption of the child to 20 months prior, enabling access to Paid Parental Leave (PPL) where eligibility has been impacted by COVID-19," he said.

The government is giving disadvantaged parents $24.7 million via its ParentsNext program, which helps parents with children under six years old financially.

