Budget 2024: $20k instant asset write-off extended

The Federal Budget has extended the $20,000 instant asset write-off by 12 months until 30 June 2025.

Small businesses, with an aggregated annual turnover of less than $10 million, will continue to be able to immediately deduct the full cost of eligible assets costing less than $20,000 that are first used or installed ready for use by 30 June 2025.

The asset threshold applies on a per asset basis so small businesses can instantly write off multiple assets.

Assets valued at $20,000 or more (which cannot be immediately deducted) can continue to be placed into the small business simplified depreciation pool and depreciated at 15% in the first income year and 30% each income year thereafter.

The provisions that prevent small businesses from re-entering the simplified depreciation regime for five years if they opt-out will continue to be suspended until 30 June 2025.

"We want Australian small businesses to share in the big opportunities ahead as well. That's why we are extending the $20,000 instant asset write-off until 30 June 2025," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"Providing $290 million in cash flow support for up to four million small businesses and investing $625 million to help farmers and rural communities reduce emissions and better prepare for climate change and drought."

The extension of the measure is expected to cost the government $290 million. An additional $25.3 million will go towards improving payment times to small businesses and $23.3 million to increase e-invoicing adoption, which will also disrupt payment redirection scams and boost productivity.

This Budget will also invest a further $10.8 million to deliver tailored, free and confidential financial and mental wellbeing support for small business owners.

To help small businesses understand and comply with recent workplace relations changes, the Budget will provide $20.5 million to the Fair Work Ombudsman.

The government is also providing $3 million to implement the government's response to the Review of the Franchising Code of Conduct, including remaking and enhancing the Code, and an additional $2.6 million to support more small businesses through alternative dispute resolution.

A further $10 million will be invested over two years from 2024-25 to provide additional support for small business employers in administering paid parental leave.