BT terminates two funds

BT is winding up two growth funds due to a lack of investor demand.

The BT Partner Australia Shares Growth 1 Fund and the BT Partner International Shares Core 1 Fund were terminated on 12 October 2020.

They're both single manager funds that have been open for more than 10 years. The Australian shares fund commenced in 2002 and the international fund commenced in 2004.

A spokesperson for BT said: "Over time, the funds under management have reduced substantially with fewer investors continuing to remain invested and less new investors."

The spokesperson added that the funds have delivered above benchmark performance after fees since inception.

"The BT Partner Australian Shares Growth 1 Fund has delivered a since inception net performance return after fees of 9.71% p.a. compared to the fund's benchmark of 8.19% p.a. and the BT Partner International Shares Core 1 Fund has delivered a since inception net performance return after fees of 8.01% p.a. compared to the fund's benchmark of 7.35% p.a," the spokesperson said.

BT is now selling down the assets and will pay existing investors their capital and any net investment earnings.

"BT has made this decision after considering the interests of the investors currently in the funds," the spokesperson said.